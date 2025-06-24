Quarterfinals Decided at Nias Pro QS 6,000

LAGUNDRI BAY, NIAS / INDONESIA (Tuesday, June 24, 2025) - It was a shorter day of competition at the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Nias Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000, completing the Round of 32 and Round of 16, cutting down the field to the men's and women's Quarterfinals. The four-to-six-foot surf provided plenty of opportunities for excellent scores and barrel rides.

Ella McCaffray - WSL / Tim Hain

Ella McCaffray, Kya Heuer Continue Impressive Form

The reigning Nias Pro winner, Ella McCaffray started her morning on an excellent note with an 8.17 (out of a possible 10). Finding a quick barrel, McCaffray's rhythm and connection at Lagundri Bay is undeniable. She later advanced to the Quarterfinals, where she'll come up against Amelie Bourke.

"It was nice to wake up this morning and see the swell was still around," said McCaffray. "It's my fourth year coming to Nias, the family I stay with takes such good care of me, and it's been nice to get to know the locals. It's a great community here and I'm very happy to be part of it."

Mentawais local Kya Heuer continued her impressive form in the Round of 16, locking in an 8.67 for a deep and technical barrel, flying into a swooping wrap back to the power source. She quickly backed it up with another barrel ride, scoring a 7.00 for a two-wave heat total of 15.67 (out of a possible 20). The 16-year-old will face fellow up-and-coming youngster Ruby Trew in the Quarterfinals.

"I'm so psyched and grateful I was able to make it out of both of those barrels," Heuer said. "I really hope it keeps on pumping, I feel like the barrels are my strong point right now."

Tayla Green continues her run of heat wins, setting up a Quarterfinal clash with Lucy Darragh, while Shino Matsuda will face Charli Hately.

Ben Lorentson - WSL / Tim Hain

Ben Lorentson, Elliot Paerata-Reid Drops Near-Perfect Scores

As the swell continued to pump, the men's Round of 32 delivered some of the best performances seen all event long, with no less than 12 excellent scores throughout the round. While perfect waves kept rolling through, it was just as important to have a good backup score as shown by Monnojo Yahagi (JPN) who was eliminated despite having a 9.67 behind his name.

Ben Lorentson backhand tube-riding skills were on full display, when he scratched into a massive set for an 8.17. Comfortably leading the heat with an excellent total, Lorentson swung for another bomb. Adjusting his line and navigating an incredibly technical barrel, Lorentson got spat out for a near-perfect 9.93 for a total of 18.10.

"I wasn't thinking too much while paddling into that wave, but I knew it was a good one," said Lorentson. "I almost lost it, so I'm stoked I made it, it was the best heat. It's a world class wave, and definitely the best wave on the QS."

Elliot Paerata-Reid dominated his Round of 16 heat to book a spot in the Quarterfinals. Finding a long and deep barrel, standing tall, Paerata-Reid posted an excellent 9.67.

"I'm just here with my mates, having a good time and trying to get barreled," Paerata-Reid said. " I first came here when I was 12, it was a long time ago with my Dad. We've been coming back every year ever since. I'm keen to keep going, I haven't had good results here in the past, so I hope the waves continue so we can keep pushing."

Jin Suzuki is heading for a career-best result at the QS 6,000 level. Coming off a fifth place finish at the Hamamatsu Open QS 2,000 in Japan last month, Suzuki will meet Dylan Wilcoxen in the Quarterfinals.

The next call is on Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 a.m. GMT+7 for a potential 8:00 a.m. start.

The 2025 Nias Pro QS 6,000 & Pro Junior at Lagundri Bay will run from June 21 - 28, 2025.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.