Semifinals Set with Gripping Performances at Nias Pro QS 6,000

LAGUNDRI BAY, NIAS / INDONESIA (Wednesday, June 25, 2025) - Lagundri Bay served up consistent four-to-six‑foot surf this morning for a gripping men's and women's Quarterfinal round at the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Nias Pro Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000. The eight standout performers have emerged from a stacked draw to claim their place in the Semifinals and set up for an exciting Finals Day tomorrow.

Ella McCaffray - WSL / Tim Hain

Ella McCaffray Continues Title Defense

Ella McCaffray showed exactly why she's the defending champion, locking in the only excellent score of the round, a 9.00 (out of a possible 10) for a clean barrel she'd been eyeing since morning. Her dominant performance earned her a 16.50 (out of a possible 20) heat total, the highest of the women's event so far.

"I was so stoked to see waves this morning," McCaffray said. "This region is so stacked. Everybody surfs really well, so I was happy to have some good waves in my heat."

It was a tight matchup between the event's 16-year-old standouts, Kya Heuer and Ruby Trew, with Heuer holding her nerve and advancing with a 10.83 total, narrowly overcoming Trew's two-wave total of 10.00 in a heat that came down to the final exchanges. Heuer will face Lucy Darragh in the Semifinal, after Darragh eliminated Tayla Green.

Also advancing to the Semifinals, Challenger Series surfer Charli Hately edged out Japan's Shino Matsuda in a close matchup, securing a 13.40 heat total.

Elliot Paerata-Reid - WSL / Tim Hain

Dylan Wilcoxen Explodes with Excellent Scores

Dylan Wilcoxen lit up the lineup with a standout performance, dropping two excellent scores within the first seven minutes of his heat - an 8.00 followed by a lofty frontside air for an 8.50. With Jin Suzuki in a combination situation, the pressure eased, and Wilcoxen went even bigger, launching another air in the final minutes for a 9.00 ride, marking his third excellent score of the heat and locking in the event's highest two-wave total of 17.50. The dominant display sets Wilcoxen on course for his career-best result as he heads into the Semifinal against New Zealand's Elliot Paerata-Reid tomorrow.

Elliot Paerata-Reid powered through with two 7-point rides to take the win and was fired up to go all the way. "I'm ready to go, I want it," he said. "There were still a couple of barrels in the heat before mine, so I was pretty keen for that, but it didn't really work out, so I leaned into the rail."

Paerata-Reid was eyeing a Finals showdown with close friend and fellow Quarterfinalist Jay Occhilupo. "The dream is to make the final together and have a rock-off for priority."

Unfortunately Occhilupo's run came to end at the hands of Teddy Dag Bille in Heat 3 to move into the Semifinals and match up with Lennix Smith.

The next call is on Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 a.m. GMT+7 for a potential 8:00 a.m. start.

The 2025 Nias Pro QS 6,000 & Pro Junior at Lagundri Bay will run from June 21 - 28, 2025.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.