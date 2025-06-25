Exciting Start To O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior

BALLITO, KwaDukuza, South Africa (Wednesday, June 25, 2025) - The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior, Stop No.3 of the World Surf League (WSL) Africa Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) started with a bang in fun, two-to-three-foot surf. The women's and men's Quarterfinals were decided, setting up for an exciting Finals Day tomorrow where new winners will be crowned.

Mirai Ikeda - WSL / Kody McGregor

Mirai Ikeda, Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri Make Statement in Ballito

Coming off an incredible fourth-place finish at the Krui Pro in Indonesia, 17-year-old Mirai IkedaMirai Ikeda (JPN) made a statement in her Ballito-debut, advancing to the women's Quarterfinal to knock out former Ballito Pro Junior winner Anon Matsuoka. Ikeda found the perfect little peaks in a bumpy lineup to execute her powerful forehand turns for a total of 12.10 (out of a possible 20). Also making her first appearance in Ballito, two-time Olympic and X-Games medallist Sky Brown advanced in second to join Ikeda in the Quarterfinals.

2024 WSL Europe Junior Champion and last year's O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior runner-up, Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri had a strong showing to book her spot in the next round. Etxabarri's powerful snaps in the pocket were unmatched, comfortably taking the win ahead of Kiara Goold with a solid heat total of 14.40.

Sophia Medina and Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri also advanced with heat wins.

Loghann Tilsley - WSL / Pierre Tostee

Men's Top Seeds Advance, Luke Tema Goes Excellent

Leading the regional Junior rankings, Connor Slijpen started his Ballito campaign on a winning note, with Cape Town's Loghann Tilsley advancing in second place to upset the Basque country's Keoni Lasa. Tilsley was trailing in fourth, but never gave up, hunting up and down the lineup for the required score. While the rest of the field was jostling for priority, Tilsley found a wave in the dying seconds, riding the wave to the shore and completing multiple turns to jump into second.

Hawaii's Luke Tema boosted a lofty frontside air for an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10) and backed it up with solid power surfing for a total of 15.17 to book his spot in the Quarterfinals. It's the first time the lanky 18-year-old from the North Shore is in Ballito, and he looked just as comfortable in the wedgy peaks as he is in overhead waves of consequence.

Top seeds Ben Esterhuyse, Rory Dace and Luc Lepront also progressed to the next round.

The O'Neill SMTH Shapes Ballito Pro Junior will run from 25-26 June 2025 at Willard Beach. Watch Finals Day LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube or the free WSL app.

The next call will be on Thursday, June 26 at 6:50 a.m. for a possible 7:15 a.m. GMT+1 start.

