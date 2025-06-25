Opening Day of GADIS Surf Festival Ferrol Kicks Off with Pro Juniors

PLAYA DA FRAGATA, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain (Wednesday, June 25, 2025) - Day 1 of the World Surf League (WSL) GADIS Junior Pro Ferrol Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 1,000 started today in clean, one-to-two-foot surf. The men's Opening Round and two heats of the women's Opening Round were completed. The next call will be on Thursday, June 26 at 8:30 a.m. GMT+1.

In the men's Opening Round, 17-year-old Jay Phipps was the standout. The goofy-foot opted to go left for his best ride, cranking out three sharp snaps for a 6.83 (out of a possible 10), the best single-wave score of the round. It's the first JQS for Phipps since 2023, but the Seignosse surfer was in good form, backing up his top score with a 5.50 for two big carves and a strong finish. Phipps advanced to the next round with a total of 12.33 (out of a possible 20).

Alvaro Casanova Del Cerro, Diego Allegue and Oinatz Ortega, all making their WSL Pro Junior debut, also won their respective heats to progress to the next round.

Lee-Ann Boudine - WSL / Laurent Masurel

Only two heats of the women's Opening Round were completed before competition was called off for the day. Lee-Ann Boudine and Martina Escobar won their respective heats with Sunny Ingram and Kaja Millward advancing in the second position.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol is scheduled from June 25-29, 2024 at Praia da Fragata and Esmelle, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol are organized by Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Deputación de A Coruña, Concello de Ferrol Deporte Galena and the Federación Galega de Surf. It is also sponsored by Gadis, Jael Joyería, Parque de Ferrol, Opticas Noroeste, Intermax Technology, Caetano Fórmula, Quincemil, Diario de Ferrol, Rock FM, Pepsi, La Rampa Skate and Surflogic.

