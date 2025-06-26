GADIS Surf Festival Ferrol Enjoys Full Day of Competition

PLAYA DA FRAGATA, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain (Thursday, June 26, 2025) - It was a full day of competition on Day 2 at the World Surf League (WSL) GADIS Surf Festival Ferrol. The Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 1,000 completed the women's remaining Opening Round heats, and later completed the men's Round of 64. The Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 also started today, with Europe's best enjoying the fun, one-to-two foot surf on offer.

Pro Longboard Completes Opening Round

Europe's best men and women longboarders enjoyed a fun day of logging to complete the Opening Round of the GADIS Longboard Pro Ferrol. Julieta Rodriguezvillamilset the standard early in the round when she went into the excellent range with stylish footwork and extended hang-time on the nose for an 8.00 (out of a possible 10). Rodriguezvillamil comfortably advanced through her first heat, with Justine Dupont joining her in the Quarterfinals.

Some quick-footed cross-stepping and a wonderfully long hang-five saw Francisco Freitas take the first heat win with a total of 13.24, with Joel Rodriguez Sosa in second. Italy's Federico Nesti showed his creative flair in Ferrol, taking off and going straight into a hang ten, cutting back over the closeout and switching his stance and direction to lengthen his ride into the reform on the inside. It was an exciting heat, with Nesti taking the win over Thomas Le Breton.

Earning the highest heat total of the day in the men's Round of 64, John John Rabinovitch advanced with 13.07 (out of a possible 20). Rabinovitch was trailing in fourth place, and was looking for something to improve his mid-range score, when he launched into a good-looking lefthander. He landed a quick frontside rotation, finishing strong for a 7.50 (out of a possible 10) to take the win.

Samuele Agliani was another standout with a total of 12.46, and it was enough to hold off a late attack from Alejo Linares. Also advancing to the next round with heat wins included Eder Fuentes, Peru Zuniga, Daryl Barrier and Eli Perrins-Davies.

Earlier in the day, Rose Calvez and Miriam Julião won the remaining two heats of the women's Opening Round with Anouk Chennaux and Cristina De Llano Ozores advancing in second place.

The next call will be on Friday, June 27 at 8:30 a.m. GMT+2 for a possible 9:00 a.m. start.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol is scheduled from June 25-29, 2025 at Praia da Fragata and Esmelle, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol are organized by Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Deputación de A Coruña, Concello de Ferrol Deporte Galena and the Federación Galega de Surf. It is also sponsored by Gadis, Jael Joyería, Parque de Ferrol, Opticas Noroeste, Intermax Technology, Caetano Fórmula, Quincemil, Diario de Ferrol, Rock FM, Pepsi, La Rampa Skate and Surflogic.

For more information, visit WorldSurfLeague.com