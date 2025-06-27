Rising Stars Shine at Nias Pro Junior

LAGUNDRI BAY, NIAS / INDONESIA (Friday, June 27, 2025) - The 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Nias Pro Junior launched today in bumpy three-to-four-foot conditions at the famed Lagundri Bay, with the next generation of surfing talent wasting no time in putting on a show.

Natan Johannes - WSL / Tim Hain

Natan Johannes, Westen Hirst, and Dylan Wilcoxen Lead the Charge for Indonesia

Standout Westen Hirst capitalized on a pair of quality sets during his heat, showcasing precision backhand surfing. He posted a 7.00 (out of a possible 10) for a sequence of critical snaps, then raised the bar with the highest single-wave score of the day, a 7.50, thanks to two explosive vertical turns.

"There were only like two sets in the heat, and I got both," said Hirst. "I'm super stoked. My board is going really well. I want this more than anyone. Seeing Dylan Wilcoxen win the QS 6,000 was super special, and really inspirational."

Despite the tricky surf, Indonesia's Natan Johannes showed composure beyond his years, locking in two strong scores early in his heat. His calculated approach paid off, holding the lead from start to finish and advancing to the next round with confidence.

After overcoming a field of 136 men to take out his maiden QS 6,000 win just yesterday, 16-year-old Dylan Wilcoxen is back in competition mode, finding the best waves in the day's conditions and pushing through to the next round.

Japan's Yuma Nagasawa, runner-up at the recent Krui Pro Junior, kept his momentum rolling at Nias. Displaying clean lines and sharp decision-making, Nagasawa cruised through his opening heat and into tomorrow's Quarterfinals, marking himself as one to watch.

Imari Hearn - WSL / Tim Hain

Imari Hearn Brings QS Experience to Dominate Women's Opening Round

On the women's side, Imari Hearn, fresh off a 17th place finish in the QS 6,000 earlier this week, brought her competitive experience to the Pro Junior. Cranking out sharp vertical turns, Hearn earned an impressive 11.20 (out of a possible 20) to win her Round 1 heat.

"The waves are a bit tricky, but I'm happy I got a few," said Hearn. "I just tried to go as vertical as possible and I'm glad I landed it."

The next call will be Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 a.m. GMT+7 for a potential 8:00 a.m. start.

The Nias Pro Junior will run from June 27 - 28, 2025.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.