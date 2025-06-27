Ferrol Turns On For Pro Juniors At GADIS Surf Festival

PLAYA DA FRAGATA, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain (Friday, June 27, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) GADIS Junior Pro Ferrol Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 1,000 reveled in the clean and consistent two-foot surf today to complete the women's Round of 32 and four heats of the men's Round of 32. As the first JQS of the season, a handful of competitors stood out with their impressive performances.

The forecast for the rest of the competition window is looking good with pleasant weather and more waves, and the stage is set for a big weekend of action. The next call will be on Saturday, June 28 at 8:30 a.m. GMT+2 for a possible 9:00 a.m. start.

Francisco Ordonhas, Uri Uziel, João Mendonça Post Statement Wins

Only four heats of the men's Round of 32 were completed, but it delivered some of the best surfing of the day. 2024 European Junior Champion Francisco Ordonhas (POR) kicked off his time in Ferrol with a solid performance to move into the Quarterfinals. The goofy-foot from Cascais caught ten waves in the 25-minute heat to build a winning total of 14.83, with Peru Zuniga (EUK) in second place.

Uri Uziel (ARG) and João Mendonça (POR) posted statement wins to book their tickets to the Quarterfinal. Uziel and Mendonça showed their competitive experience to make better wave selection and exert more power in the critical sections.

In the men's Round of 48, a nail-biting battle unfolded between Eder Fuentes (EUK) and Alejandro Sancho (ESP). Fuentes got a better start to the heat with a 7.00 and it was the point of difference in the end when his total of 12.83 (out of a possible 20) trumped Sancho's 12.24.

France's Axel Dominguez lit up the lineup when he opened his campaign with a 7.17 (out of a possible 10). The 17-year-old's fast and powerful surfing put the rest of the field on the backfoot. Dominguez stayed busy and put down the hammer on a great wave, rewarded with an 8.00 and advanced to the Round of 32 with the highest score of the men's competition today.

Unfortunately Dominguez and Rivan Rosskopf (CHE) were eliminated in the last heat of the day, a closely contested affair with Matias Canhoto (POR) getting the win and Hans Odriozola (ESP) holding on for second place.

Excellent Showing From Sarah Leiceaga, Maria Salgado

Sarah Leiceaga (FRA) was the standout in the first heat of the women's Round of 32, putting her competitors in a combination situation with her total of 15.33. She took the lead with a 7-point ride for two quick snaps and a strong closeout turn. While the rest of the field were playing catch-up, she found a great looking wave, drawing out her forehand carves and pacing the wave perfectly to fit in a handful of solid turns and a strong finish for an excellent 8.33.

Fired up after Leiceaga's performance, Maria Salgado (POR) accepted the challenge and went one better, earning an excellent heat total 16.07. No one could challenge her for the win as she moved into the Quarterfinals as one to watch. Salgado's 8.57 is the highest single-wave score of the event so far.

Saioa Ortega (EUK) and Naïa Monte (FRA) also delivered solid heat wins to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol is scheduled from June 25-29, 2025 at Praia da Fragata and Esmelle, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol are organized by Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Deputación de A Coruña, Concello de Ferrol Deporte Galena and the Federación Galega de Surf. It is also sponsored by Gadis, Jael Joyería, Parque de Ferrol, Opticas Noroeste, Intermax Technology, Caetano Fórmula, Quincemil, Diario de Ferrol, Rock FM, Pepsi, La Rampa Skate and Surflogic.

