GADIS Surf Festival Ferrol Delivers Non-Stop Surf for Juniors and Longboard

PLAYA DA FRAGATA, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain (Saturday, June 28, 2025) - Day 4 at the World Surf League (WSL) GADIS Surf Festival Ferrol was a feast for the eyes, as the lines of clean and fun two-to-three foot surf rolled into Ferrol for non-stop action. The Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 1,000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1,000 wrapped up the men's and women's Quarterfinals, setting the stage for an epic Finals Day tomorrow.

Carla Morera De La Vall - WSL / Laurent Masurel

Juniors Eyeing First Win of the Season

As the first stop of the season, Europe's best juniors are hungry for a good start to the year at the GADIS Junior Pro Ferrol and they delivered impressive performances in the perfect surf today.

In the women's draw, Carla Morera De La Vall was the standout, coming up against top juniors like Saioa Ortega (EUK) and Ranya Squalli (MAR). De La Vall was in sync with the waves, finding an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10) for a huge vertical hit into the closeout section on her backhand. With a backup of 6.33, she got the highest total in the women's Quarterfinals with 14.66 (out of a possible 20). Naïa Monte, Maria Dias and Clemence Schorsch posted big wins to advance into the Semifinals.

Alfonso Suarez earned a near-perfect score, a 9.17 for his combination of three powerful and vertical turns into the lip. With a good backup in his pocket, Suarez comfortably won the heat with Oinatz Ortega in second place.

Portugal's surfing future looks bright with solid performances from Matias Canhoto, João Mendonça and Francisco Ordonhas, and the three will all feature in the first Semifinal when competition resumes tomorrow.

Spain's Dylan Donegan Dos Santos also advanced to the Semifinals alongside Fernando Ibarra and Hans Odriozola.

Thomas Le Breton - WSL / Laurent Masurel

European Longboard Champions Will Be Crowned

The GADIS Longboard Pro Ferrol Semifinals are stacked with Europe's best longboarders vying for the championship and that World Longboard Tour qualification as the 2024/2025 longboard season comes to a close.

Ophelie Ah-Kouen posted a statement win with an excellent 8.00 for a beautiful, long ride, and backing it up with a 6.50 for a total of 14.50 to move into the Semifinals. Not usually a name you would associate with logging, but France's big wave star Justine Dupont advanced into the Semifinals behind rankings leader Alice Lemoigne. Dupont's perfect read of the wave saw her surf with more power, hitting the lip on her backhand.

Longboarding phenom, Ginger Caimi won her heat over Thilde Rasmussen with poise and style across the board and onto the nose. After her impressive performance in the earlier rounds, Julieta Rodriguezvillamil continued her momentum into the next round, with Beth Leighfield advancing in second.

The heat of the day has to go to Thomas Le Breton and Edouard Delpero who went toe-to-toe in an entertaining heat which saw Le Breton's near-perfect 9.57 and 6.17 for total of 15.74 get the edge over Delpero's 15.63. Le Breton displayed extended hang time and stylish cut backs and will be one of the top contenders for the European title.

Federico Nesti glided into the excellent range with an 8.00 with Roland Lefeuvre in second, while Martin Coret and António Dantas earned big heat wins to advance into the Semifinals.

The next call will be on Sunday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. GMT+2 for a possible 10:00 a.m. start.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol is scheduled from June 25-29, 2025 at Praia da Fragata and Esmelle, Ferrol, Galicia / Spain.

The GADIS Junior Pro and Longboard Pro Ferrol are organized by Classic Surf Pro and has the institutional support of the Xunta de Galicia, Axencia Turismo de Galicia, Deputación de A Coruña, Concello de Ferrol Deporte Galena and the Federación Galega de Surf. It is also sponsored by Gadis, Jael Joyería, Parque de Ferrol, Opticas Noroeste, Intermax Technology, Caetano Fórmula, Quincemil, Diario de Ferrol, Rock FM, Pepsi, La Rampa Skate and Surflogic.

