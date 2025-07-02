Caraïbos Lacanau Pro Celebrates 44th Edition

GRANDE PLAGE, Lacanau - Nouvelle-Aquitaine / France (Wednesday, July 2, 2025) - The first stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Europe 2025/2026 Qualifying Series (QS), the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro QS 2,000, is set to start Tuesday, July 8 and run through July 13, 2025. Europe's best men and women QS campaigners enjoyed a well-deserved off-season and will be eager to put the jersey back on and get their season off to a good start.

First Stop On WSL European Qualifying Series

This year will mark the 44th edition of the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro. Since starting in 1979, it is the oldest professional surfing competition in France. As the first stop of the regional 2025/2026 QS season, it is a major step towards qualifying for the Challenger Series and ultimately, the Championship Tour (CT). Over the years, the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro has become much more than just a sporting event, it's a celebration of the sport, the surfing culture and the community.

The rich history of this event draws the attention of France's best, including former winners Maxime Huscenot, Léo-Paul Etienne, Pauline Ado, and Joan Duru, as well as the in-form surfers of the moment Francisca Veselko (POR) and Teresa Bonvalot (POR). Wildcards have been awarded to four promising young talents from the region, Ethan Fernandez, Lee-Ann Boudine, Elijah Chort and Anaïs Blanchard.

Surf, Skate and Music for Week-Long Festival

The iconic trio of surf, skate and music will be livening up Lacanau all week long with competitions, concerts and plenty of entertainment. The village, open to all and free to enter, will showcase local talent, community initiatives and sustainability commitments that are part of the festival's DNA.

The skatepark is back in the centre of the village, a playground for young and old. Highlights include the Skate Family Contest on July 11, bringing together riders of all levels, young prodigies and families for a festive and spectacular event. The GOATS OF LACA returns for an explosive ‘cash for tricks' contest, bringing together the region's best skateboarders for an unforgettable show on July 12.

The evenings of the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro are set to be electric, with live concerts, DJ sets and entertainment for the general public. True to its festive spirit, the event will be showcasing local artists and collectives with a programme that's full of energy.

For several years now, the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro has placed environmental and social issues at the heart of its identity. Each day, a different organisation will be on hand to raise public awareness on key issues such as protecting the oceans, inclusion, disability and protecting water resources.

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro QS 2,000 holds a competition window from July 8-13, 2025.

