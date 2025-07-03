Quiksilver & ROXY Junior Pro Capbreton Kicks Off With Huge Day of Competition

CAPBRETON, Landes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France (Thursday, July 3, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Quiksilver & ROXY Junior Pro Capbreton, Stop No.2 on the European Junior Qualifying Series (JQS), kicked off today for a mammoth first day of competition. Capitalising on the small and fun waves on offer at Plage Santocha, Capbreton, the men's and women's Quarterfinals have been decided. The next call will be on Friday, July 4 at 8:00 a.m. GMT+2 for a possible 8:30 a.m. start.

Naïa Monte, Lua Escudeiro Go Excellent, Punch Ticket To Quarterfinals

The women's Quarterfinal matchups include the top four juniors on the rankings as they compete for their place in another Semifinal. After taking out the win in the first stop of the season last week in Ferrol, Portugal's Maria Salgado will look to carry this momentum into Capbreton and get another solid result. Salgado will face fellow Ferrol finalist Carla Morera De La Vall (ESP), Anais Blanchard (FRA) and local wildcard Lee-Ann Boudine (FRA) in the first Quarterfinal.

France's top seeds Clemence Schorsch and Naïa Monte will make their consecutive Quarterfinals appearance. Monte was the standout of the women's competition today, going into the excellent range and scoring the highest heat total of 14.83 (out of a possible 20). Monte opened with an 8.00 (out of a possible 10) and controlled the heat from the start, closing it out with a 6.83 backup.

Lua Escudeiro (POR) scored the highest single wave score in the women's Round of 32 to book her ticket to the Quarterfinals. The 17-year-old from Ericeira lit up the Santocha lineup for an excellent 8.33, making heads turn as she posted a 14.16 total for the win.

Hans Odriozola, Brando Giovannoni Shine In Santocha

In the men's Round of 32, Hans Odriozola (ESP) and Brando Giovannoni (ITA) scored the only two excellent scores of the men's competition today. Giovannoni had to play catch up with Dylan Donegan Dos Santos (ESP) and French wildcard Hugo Flori who were leading the heat, but then the tall Italian churned out an excellent 8.17 and immediately backed it up with a 4.10 to take the win ahead of Dos Santos.

Hans Odriozola (ESP) locked in his two best scores on his first two rides of the heat, with a 5.67 and an excellent 8.33 for a total of 14.00. The pressure was off for Odriozola, while the battle was on for the second advancing spot between Pierre Lamothe (FRA), Michele Scoppa (ITA) and Alejandro Sancho (ESP) which eventually was claimed by Lamothe.

Top contenders João Mendonça (POR) and Francisco Ordonhas (POR) advanced to the Quarterfinals, while Ferrol Junior Pro winner and rankings leader Alfonso Suarez (ESP) suffered an early exit in the Round of 48, and Matias Canhoto (POR) was eliminated in the Round of 32.

The Quiksilver & ROXY Junior Pro Capbreton will run from July 3-5, 2025 at Plage Santocha, Capbreton.

