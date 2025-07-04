Traeger Grills Pro Junior Takes Over Lennox Head

The World Surf League (WSL) Australia / Ocenaia Regional Junior series continues to deliver with today seeing the opening rounds of the Traeger Grills Pro Junior off to a flying start today with some of the region's most promising 20 and under surfers tackling playful three-foot conditions at Lennox Head. The event runs as part of the 2025 Soundboks Oz Grom Open and will take place from July 4 - 8, 2025.

Isla Huppatz - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

Less than a fortnight after breaking the internet with his crazy stalefish backflip in a Waco, Texas wavepool, Hughie Vaughan (AUS) donned a rashie and resumed his campaign to qualify for the WSL World Junior Championships. Vaughan shone in the Lennox Head conditions, linking a chain of critical snaps and carves to post a respectable 13.23 heat total (out of a possible 20).

"Yeah, life has been pretty crazy recently, but I haven't stopped wanting to compete and hopefully qualify for the World Juniors," said Vaughan "As much as I love doing aerials and stuff, I still love competing and this event is one I've been doing since I was really young and I've always wanted to win it. Hopefully, I can keep the roll going in the next few rounds."

Hughie Vaughan - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

Fresh off a vicious fin-chop in his ankle that sidelined him from the recent Qualifying Series events in Nias and Krui, reigning Traeger Grills Pro Junior winner Dane Henry (AUS) made his return to competition at Lennox Head and made his intentions clear as he took out the opening heat of the morning and cemented his spot into the round of 32.

"As stoked as I am to get through, I really don't think I surfed the smartest heat," said Henry. "That being said, my injury is all healed now, and hopefully I can get a good result like I did last year."

Dane Henry - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

Isla Huppatz (AUS) and Leihani Zoric (AUS) went all out in their opening exchange with both ladies nailing a handful of long righthanders. When the final hooter sounded, Huppatz got the nod with 12-year-old Zoric finishing a close second. Both competitors will make their next appearance in the Round of 16.

Local surfers Harry O'Brien (AUS), Keenan Crisp (AUS) and Mia Baker (AUS) all managed to progress into the next round of the Pro Junior division.

Caden Francis (AUS) felt right at home in the long righthanders as he battled it out in the Under-18 Boys Soundboks Oz Grom Open division. Having honed his forehand repertoire on the long righthanders of the Gold Coast, Francis adapted to the Lennox Head conditions seamlessly as he nailed some of the most critical turns of the event to finish the heat with a decent 12.10 two-wave total.

The Traeger Grills Pro Junior, as part of the 2025 Soundboks Oz Grom Open, will take place from July 4 - 8, 2025.