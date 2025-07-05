Competition Continues in Pumping Surf at Traeger Grills Pro Junior.

The epic run of swell continued at Lennox Head today as competitors in the 2025 Soundboks Oz Grom Open incorporating the Traeger Grills Pro were graced with another day of playful three-foot peaks.

Harry O'Brien (Lennox Head, NSW) kept the dreams alive for the locals, earning his spot into the round of 16 of the 2025 Traeger Grills Pro after disposing of event favourite and reigning champion Dane Henry (Fingal Head, NSW) in the round of 16. O'Brien showed his local nous in the scrappy heat, linking a chain of massive carves and snaps to notch up a decent 10.17 two wave total.

"Every heat win here is such a good feeling. All the guys from LeBa Boardriders cheering when you get a good wave gives you such a good feeling and motivates you to surf your best," said O'Brien. "I've actually never won the event here but as a kid I grew up watching some of my heroes compete here, so I'd love to join the honour roll with them."

Harley Walters (Angourie, NSW) notched up a solid victory for the north coast locals posting a solid 13.00 two-wave total to seal his spot in the round of 16. Harley's backhand attacked was synced perfectly to the pace of the Lennox Head peaks as he based out a variety of giant snaps to cement the victory.

Needing a massive score in the dying minutes of her round of 16 heat, Isla Huppatz (Burleigh, Qld) put it all on the line as she attacked one of the most critical sections on a solid wave. After coming hard off the bottom of the wave, Huppatz smashed one of the biggest single turns seen all event and was duly rewarded with an excellent 8.00 wave score. Huppatz will meet local dynamo Leihani Zoric (Byron Bay, NSW) in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Other girls round of 16 winners included - Jordy Halford (Coolangatta, Qld), Ziggy Aloha Mackenzie (Burleigh, Qld) and Ava Arghyros (Kingscliff, NSW). All aforementioned girls will make their next appearance in the quarterfinals.

The 2025 Soundboks Oz Grom Open incorporating the Traeger Grills Pro Junior will recommence tomorrow morning with the World Surf League (WSL) Pro Junior event expecting to kick off the day's proceedings.

The 2025 Soundboks Oz Grom Open incorporating the Traeger Grills Pro will take place from 3-8 July 2025.