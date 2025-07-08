Landen Smales and Ziggy Mackenzie Win The Traeger Grills Pro Junior at Lennox Head

Landen Smales (AUS) and Ziggy Mackenzie (AUS) have claimed epic victories at the 2025 Traeger Grills Pro Junior as part of the Soundboks Oz Grom Open, the country's biggest and most celebrated junior surfing event. The pair overcame a huge field of Australia's best 20-and-under surfers to win in clean but small conditions at Lennox Head.

Ziggy Mackenzie - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

Burleigh Heads surfer Ziggy Mackenzie (AUS) added another title to her already overflowing mantlepiece, taking out the Traeger Grills Pro Junior. Mackenzie seemed totally unfazed by the small waves and the onshore wind that popped up throughout the final, with fellow Burleigh surfer Isla Huppatz (AUS) nailing a series of massive snaps and carves to post a solid 14.33 heat total (out of a possible 20) and her first victory at this event since 2023, when she won the under 16 division.

"This feels amazing to be chaired up the beach. I actually haven't won anything for quite some time, so it's such a nice feeling to get the win here again where I won one of my first grom comps," said Mackenzie. "There were little right-handers that were popping up everywhere out there, so I just wanted to make sure I was in position for them when they came through. Isla is one of my best friends, so it was great to be out there in a man-on-man heat, and I think it fired both of us as neither of us wanted to lose."

Ziggy Mackenzie - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

Noosa Heads local Landen Smales (AUS) showed why he's an Indigenous Australian Champion, taking out the Boys final of the Traeger Grills Pro Junior. In the rapidly deteriorating surf, Smales took to the air to get the upper hand in the heat and as a result was rewarded with a solid 7.10 wave score that allowed him to get the lead ahead of fellow Sunshine Coast surfer Mitch Peterson (AUS).

"I didn't really have a tactic in this final as I knew the waves were getting pretty bad, but I just thought the judges would like it if I went to the air," said Smales. "My whole goal is to hopefully qualify for the World Juniors, so hopefully this result will help me get there."

Landen Smales - WSL / ETHAN SMITH

The Traeger Grills Pro Junior, as part of the 2025 Soundboks Oz Grom Open, ran from July 4 - 8, 2025.