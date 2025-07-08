Caraïbos Lacanau Pro Kicks Off With Marathon Day of Competition

GRANDE PLAGE, Lacanau - Nouvelle-Aquitaine / France (Tuesday, July 8, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS), the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro QS 2,000, kicked off with a marathon day of competition. Utilising the swell on offer to run heats on both banks allowed organisers to complete multiple rounds for men and women today. As the first stop of the 2025/2026 regional QS, valuable points are on offer for Europe's best to get their Challenger Series qualification campaign underway.

In the men's Round of 64, Sam Piter (FRA) showed the scoring potential that is available with a seriously impressive display of speed, power and flow to score an excellent 9.00 (out of a possible 10), the highest single-wave score of the day. Piter advanced to the next round ahead of Luis Diaz (CNY).

Inspired by Piter's performance, Spain's Sean Gunning scored a near-perfect ride for explosive surfing, being rewarded with a 9.43 and 7.50 for an excellent heat total of 16.93 (out of a possible 20), the best performance of the day.

Tiago Carrique (FRA) secured his spot in the Round of 32 with an excellent 8.33 and a combined total of 14.50, ahead of Paul Cesar Distinguin (FRA). A great heat unfolded with some strong surfing from Leonardo Apreda (ITA), taking the win over Hans Odriozola (ESP).

Erwan Blouin (FRA) burst out the gates and announced his arrival in Lacanau with a combined heat total of 15.93 (out of a possible 20) in the round of 96. Blouin scored an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) to put the rest of his competitors under pressure. He backed it up with a 7.93 and comfortably won the heat to advance to the Round of 64.

Other standouts in the Round of 96 included Noe Ledee (FRA) and Matias Canhoto (POR). Canhoto had an exciting battle with Tristan Guilbaud (FRA) to come from behind and take the win with a total of 12.94 over Guilbaud's 12.06.

Portugal's Maria Salgado, who won her first-ever Pro Junior title in Ferrol last month, looks set to carry the momentum into the first QS of the season. She scored an excellent 8.00 in her Round of 64 heat and a total of 14.33. Salgado continued to win her Round of 48 heat to book her spot in the Round of 32.

Rachel Presti (DEU) earned the highest single-wave score of the women's competition when she locked in an excellent 8.50 to advance to the Round of 32. Presti, with a best result of a third-place finish in 2019 at the Lacanau Pro, showed why she can be such a dangerous competitor in small and punchy waves.

Also advancing to the Round of 32 with solid heat wins include Charlotte Mulley (GBR), Leticia Canales Bilbao (EUK) and Maelys Jouault (FRA).

The next call will be on Wednesday, July 9 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro QS 2,000 holds a competition window from July 8-13, 2025.

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro is organized by the city council of Lacanau with the support of the event production agency Côte Ouest and supported by all the partners: Caraïbos, Café Maritime, Beach House, Banque Populaire, On Air, Soda Stream, BYD Sipa Automobiles, Suez, Vins IGP Atlantique, Adopt, Airotel Océan, Kayak, Youbee for Kids, Lacanau Surf Club, Médoc Atlantique, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Sud Ouest, France 3 NOA, FranceTV and Europe 2.

