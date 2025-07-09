Bold Performances and Big Upsets at Caraïbos Lacanau Pro

GRANDE PLAGE, Lacanau - Nouvelle-Aquitaine / France (Wednesday, July 9, 2025) - The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Caraïbos Lacanau Pro QS 2,000 continued today using double banks to complete the remaining heats of the men's Round of 64, before narrowing down the field to the men's and women's Quarterfinals. Competition has been called off for tomorrow, and the next call will be on Friday, July 11 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

It was a day that saw big heats and bold performances cause a few serious upsets. Top contenders and previous event standouts were eliminated from the competition, while others rose to the occasion to claim their spot in the Quarterfinals.

Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) and Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) were the standouts in today's women's competition, both scoring excellent rides in the Round of 32 and winning their Round of 16 heats to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Also earning impressive heat wins, Anat Lelior (WRL) and Sarah Leiceaga (FRA) overcame top seeds to punch their tickets to the Quarterfinals. Lelior will face British star Alys Barton, while Leiceaga will come up against the dynamic Noah Klapp (DEU).

In the women's Round of 32, the Lacanau Pro came to an end for yesterday's top performers Rachel Presti (DEU), Maria Salgado (POR), Pauline Ado (FRA) and Clemence Schorsch (FRA). Furthermore, Mafalda Lopes (POR), Anais Blanchard (FRA) and Lua Escudeiro (POR) were all eliminated in the Round of 16.

Jacobo Trigo (ESP) stepped up to produce a heat-winning total of 15.26 today to book his Quarterfinal berth. Trigo went into the excellent range with an 8.33 to get the win ahead of Tiago Carrique (FRA). In a superheat matchup, Hans Odriozola (ESP) and Adur Amatriain (EUK) overcame two event standouts in Uri Uziel (ARG) and Leonardo Apreda (ITA) to advance to the next round.

Francisco Ordonhas (POR) and Sam Piter (FRA) put on a show for an exciting heat which saw Ordonhas take the win with 14.17 over Piter's 14.00. The pair caused quite the upset, eliminating France's Charly Quivront and yesterday's top performer Sean Gunning (ESP).

In an all-French affair, Renan Grainville and Nicolas Paulet advanced to the Quarterfinals by ousting fellow countrymen Justin Becret and Thomas Debierre.

The next call will be on Friday, July 11 at 7:00 a.m. GMT+1.

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro QS 2,000 holds a competition window from July 8-13, 2025.

