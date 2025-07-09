Siheung Korea Open World Surf League Event Returns Bigger and Better in 2025

The World Surf League (WSL) is thrilled to announce the return of the Siheung Korea Open Qualifying Series (QS) event, set to take place at South Korea's premier wave facility, Siheung Wave Park, from July 18 to 20, 2025.

After a successful debut in 2023 as a QS 3000 event, the Siheung Korea Open returns this year upgraded to a QS 6000 and will be co-sanctioned with the Australia/Oceania and Asia regions, solidifying its place as a marquee event on the regional calendar. The pool will also host an Asia Region Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) 1000 in the same window.

The 2025 edition of the Siheung Korea Open is expected to draw over 150 of the Asia Pacific region's top up-and-coming competitors, all vying for critical QS rankings points in their quest to reach the 2026 Challenger Series. This marks a significant elevation in competitive stakes and further cements South Korea's growing position in the global surf community.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the Siheung Korea Open back in 2025, and even more thrilled to see it elevated to a QS 6000," said Ty Sorati, WSL APAC Tour Director. "The success of the 2023 event proved that South Korea is not only ready to embrace professional surfing but also ready to host world-class events. With the increase in points and prestige, this event will play a key role in shaping the QS rankings across two regions."

Following its groundbreaking debut in 2023, the first-ever WSL competition held in South Korea remains the only WSL Qualifying Series event in Asia to take place in a wave basin. It offers consistent conditions that ensure a level playing field for all competitors.

"We are honoured to welcome back the WSL to Siheung," said Jinsoo, President of event partner Mirunamu. "The growth in scale and significance of this event in just two years speaks volumes about the global surf community's enthusiasm for South Korea. We look forward to showcasing not only the high-performance potential of Siheung Wave Park, but also the vibrant culture and hospitality of our city."

The 2025 event will host an Opening Ceremony on July 18th, followed by a Party Summer Beat Festival featuring global and top Korean DJs.

As in 2023, the Siheung Korea Open will receive widespread media attention and live coverage. The event will be broadcast live on Korea's major television networks MBC and OBS, and streamed globally via www.WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel and on the WSL App.

The 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000 and LQS 1000 events will run at Siheung Wave Park from July 18 to 20, 2025.