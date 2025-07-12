Competition Resumes at Caraïbos Lacanau Pro, Finals Day Tomorrow

GRANDE PLAGE, Lacanau - Nouvelle-Aquitaine / France (Saturday, July 12, 2025) - Competition finally resumed at the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) Caraïbos Lacanau Pro after two lay days to complete the women's and men's Quarterfinals. Dealing with the small conditions and difficult tides, the Semifinals are locked in for Finals Day tomorrow. The next call will be on Sunday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. GMT +1.

Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) dominated the women's Quarterfinals today when she obliterated the small waves to book her ticket to the Semifinals in Lacanau. Gonzalez Etxabarri used all her power to go vertical on her turns and whip it around with speed to connect the sections for an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10). She backed it up with a solid 7.17 to eliminate the experienced Challenger Series contender Teresa Bonvalot (POR). Janire will meet her sister, Annette Gonzalez Etxabarri in the Semifinals after she won her Quarterfinal clash against French star Nahia Milhau.

Anat Lelior (WRL) continued her impressive run in Lacanau with a Quarterfinal win ahead of Alys Barton (GBR). Both surfers stayed really busy, with Barton taking the lead. Lelior got to work and finally found a wave that offered her some peaks to hit, throwing out a snappy two-turn combo for a 6.17. Lelior will come up against France's Sarah Leiceaga, who eliminated Noah Klapp (DEU) for a spot in the Semifinals.

Tiago Carrique (FRA) set the tone for the men's Quarterfinals when he cranked out a two-turn combination on his backhand with power and precision for 7.00 points. Carrique took down Spain's Hans Odriozola to advance to the Semifinals. Leading the charge for the French contingent, Carrique will be joined by Nicolas Paulet and Sam Piter who also won their Quarterfinal matchups.

In a closely-contested matchup, Adur Amatriain (EUK) edged out Jacobo Trigo (ESP) with a total of 12.10. Amatriain will face Carrique in the first Semifinal when competition resumes, while Paulet and Piter will meet each other in the second Semifinal.

The next call will be on Sunday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. GMT+1.

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro QS 2,000 holds a competition window from July 8-13, 2025.

