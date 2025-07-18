Competitors Touch Down Ahead of 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000 Event

Over 150 of the Asia Pacific's best up-and-coming surfers have touched down in Korea ahead of the 2025 Siheung Korea Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) events. The event is set to run from tomorrow, July 18, through to July 20 at South Korea's premier wave facility, Siheung Wave Park.

It will be the first event to run in South Korea since 2023, when the Siheung Korea Open debuted as a QS 3000. This year it returns with more points on the line and more countries being represented, and as Stop No. 3 on the 2025 Bonsoy Asia Super Series, currently being led by Dylan Wilcoxen (INA) and Anon Matsuoka (JPN).

Both Wilcoxen and Matsuoka will need to keep their form high for this year's event, which will see the return of the reigning event winner, Keijiro Nishi (JPN) and women's runner-up Minami Nonaka (JPN). Australia / Oceania's highest seeds, Charli Hately (AUS) and Reef Heazlewood (AUS), will be ones to watch, as well as reigning WSL World Junior Champion, Bronson Meydi (INA).

The LQS event will be headlined by Japanese duo Shohei Akimoto (JPN) and Natsumi Saoka (JPN) as well as 10 Korean competitors, led by all-around standout Kanoa Hee-Jae (KOR), who will contest both LQS and QS divisions. It will set the scene for the season as competitors look to qualify for the WSL World Longboard Tour in 2026.

The 2025 event will host an Opening Ceremony on July 18th, followed by a Party Summer Beat Festival featuring global and top Korean DJs.

As in 2023, the Siheung Korea Open will receive widespread media attention and live coverage. The event will be broadcast live on Korea's major television networks MBC and OBS, and streamed globally via www.WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel and on the WSL App.

The 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000 and LQS 1000 events will run at Siheung Wave Park from July 18 to 20, 2025.