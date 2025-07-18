Competition Kicks Off at 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000 Event

Competition has kicked off with the opening rounds of the 2025 Siheung Korea Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 event. Some of the Asia Pacific region's best up-and-coming talent put on a show at South Korea's premier wave facility, Siheung Wave Park, to see the completion of the women's Round of 32, as well as Heats 1 - 9 of the men's Round of 64.

Isla Huppatz - WSL / Cait Miers

As the only event in the Asia Pacific region to be held in a Wave Park, the Siheung Korea Open is a true test of a competitor's skill and steelyness, given four waves in each heat to earn a winning heat total from two scores and progress into the next round. With no luck or ocean reading ability required, this event brings with it a pressure like no other.

Anon Matsuoka (JPN) continued her blistering form in 2025, posting one of the highest two-wave totals of the opening day with a 15.00 point two-wave total (out of a possible 20). Matsuoka's frontside attack was on another level, combining deep bottom turns with a variety of aggressive moves out of the lip to earn a pair of mid-range sevens, showing a similar approach that saw her win last month's Krui Pro and has her currently leading the rankings on the Bonsoy Asia Super Series.

"I was a little nervous before getting on the wave, but the waves are perfect in the wave pool, so I was excited to take on the very simple situation of competing only with the skills of each of us competitors," Matsuoka said." Looking back on today's heat, of course, there are still many areas to improve, but I was able to show the surfing I've been practising and above all, it was fun. I definitely built confidence from that performance. I think I got off to a good start in today's heat. I want to keep going with the right amount of tension and a challenging spirit and go all the way to victory."

Anon Matsuoka - WSL / Cait Miers

One of Asia's standout performers on the regional QS over the last few years, Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) is currently competing on the Challenger Series, hoping to book herself a spot on the elite Championship Tour in 2026. She showed she is well and truly on a level above today in Korea, posting the highest heat total of the event so far with a 16.17, which included an excellent 8.50 (out of a possible 10), the highest single wave of the event so far, for her incredible display of backside surfing. Tsuzuki's repertoire seemed endless as she combined tight rail arcs with vertical, fins-free snaps to book a spot in the Round of 16.

Shino Matsuda (JPN), Safi Vette (NZL), Isla Huppatz (AUS), and Sara Wakita (JPN) also looked sharp, progressing through two rounds of competition today and into the Quarterfinals.

Sara Wakita - WSL / Cait Miers

Heat 8 of the men's Round of 64 witnessed a standout performance from South Korea's Kanoa Hee-Jae (KOR). He earned a spot in the Round of 32 with a second-place finish in his heat behind Jarvis Earle (AUS). Hee-Jae took it to one of the world's best, showing plenty of class on rail and throwing some impressive airs to post a 12.43 total, which included a 7.43 single wave score.

"That was amazing." Hee-Jae said. "Jarvis (Earle) is someone I really look up to, so to have a heat with him was really fun and such an honour. It's great to have everyone from around the world competing in Korea. It's super special."

Kanoa Hee-Jae - WSL / Cait Miers

Jarvis Earle (AUS) was a clear standout in the Round of 64, posting two 7.00-point rides on his way to the next round. The former WSL World Junior Champion was able to turn on his smooth style and effortless air game to take top spot over the local hopeful Hee-Jae.

"I met Kanoa (Hee-Jae) a few years ago at an event in Indonesia, so it's cool to be here competing with him again in his home country. He's a fellow goofy-footer, so it's always fun to match up with a goofy and tee off in fun waves like that. It was a lot of fun."

Jarvis Earle - WSL / Cait Miers

The first men's top seed to hit the water today was reigning WSL World Junior Champion Bronson Meydi (INA), who made his intentions clear early, taking a solid win to book a spot in the Round of 32. Meydi looked calm and smooth on his backhand, busting the fins to earn a 13.07 two-wave total and progress through the heat.

"I'm feeling great," Meydi said. "I was a little bit nervous after I fell on my first wave, but on my second one, I was able to find some confidence as it was a little bit better. Being here at the pool and sharing waves with all the boys is really fun. It's an exciting event and I'm loving it here."

Bronson Meydi - WSL / Cait Miers

Kei Kobayashi (JPN), Alister Reginato (AUS) and Xavier Huxtable (AUS) also posted some solid scores on Day 1 to earn spots in the Round of 32. Bonsoy Asia Super Series leader Dylan Wilcoxen (INA) took a narrow win in his heat to book a spot in the Round of 32 when competition resumes.

The event will be broadcast live on Korea's major television networks MBC and OBS, and streamed globally via www.WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel and on the WSL App.

The 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000 and LQS 1000 events will run at Siheung Wave Park from July 18 to 20, 2025.