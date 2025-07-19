Stage Set For Finals Day at 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000

The stage has been set for Finals Day at the 2025 Siheung Korea Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) events. It was another epic day of competition at South Korea's premier wave facility, Siheung Wave Park, as some of the event's top seeds continued to build momentum whilst the local Korean hopefuls look to make history when competition resumes. After a massive day of action, the men's Quarterfinalists, women's Semifinalists and LQS Finalists were decided.

Kobi Clements - WSL / Cait Miers

Indonesian hopeful Ketut Agus (INA) stole the show in the men's Round of 64 and Round of 32, posting the highest two-wave totals in both. Agus won his first heat with a two-wave total of 15.33 (out of a possible 20) and his Round of 32 heat with a 14.57, which included an excellent 8.50 single wave score (out of a possible 10). The super-fast natural footer looked sharp on his backhand, slicing and dicing his way to Finals Day for the first time this year.

"I try not to think too much about what I'm doing, I just surf," Agus said. "I just try and surf my way on the waves I'm presented with. My surfing felt good, but I didn't realise I had the highest score of the men's event, so that was nice to hear. I'm just inspired by all of the great surfing that is happening here, and it's pushing me to surf my best."

Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) has dominated another day of competition in Korea, again posting the highest single wave score and heat total of the event so far. Tsuzuki's 9.00 point ride and 17.00 point heat total was awarded for her incredibly fast transition between bottom and top turns, fitting in more maneuvers than her opponents, and with plenty of variation. After an uncharacteristic early round exit at the recent Krui Pro, Tsuzuki is looking to bank plenty of points here in Korea to guarantee she stays on the Challenger Series in 2026.

"That was super fun out there," Tsuzuki said. "I was surfing with friends in fun waves, so I treated it like a freesurf session. I'm stoked to be in the Semifinals as I need a big result to get my season on a roll after a few slow events. It would be good to get a big result here and take my pressure off on the rankings. I'm enjoying it here in Korea and just having a lot of fun."

Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Cait Miers

Tsuzuki's compatriot and current Bonsoy Asia Super Series leader Anon Matsuoka (JPN) was just able to do enough to find herself a spot on Finals Day. Isla Huppatz (AUS) is the last Australian in the draw, along with Brazil's Anne Dos Santos (BRA).

Reigning event winner here in Korea, Keijiro Nishi (JPN), continued his love affair with Siheung Wave Park, winning his Round of 64 heat then posting a solid 14.20 two-wave total in his Round of 32 matchup to progress on to Finals day in second place behind Kobi Clements (AUS). Nishi's frontside attack was on point while Australian Clements' backside looked solid, posting a winning total of 14.50, one of the highest totals of the day.

Australian stand Reef Heazlewood (AUS) continued his form today, winning his heats in the Round of 64 and 32 to book a spot in the Quarterfinals. Fresh off a win at the Krui Pro last month, the super exciting goofy footer is looking to find his way back onto the Challenger Series in 2026, and with a couple of solid showings already, he looks well on his way.

"I'm so stoked to be here and be making some heats," Hazlewood said. "This morning I was so nervous before my heat, so once I got through that, I relaxed a lot. I feel like I'm letting loose and having fun now after getting some decent scores. It's always fun to compete in a pool, and to be in Korea is awesome."

Reef Hazlewood - WSL / Cait Miers

Korean competitor Kanoa Hee-Jae (KOR) continued his dream run on home soil, booking a spot on Finals Day with another head-turning performance. Hee-Jae's relationship with the pool is evident as he posted an 8.33 single wave score, which included a massive frontside air-reverse to the flats. Hee-Jae will look to make history tomorrow, earning the biggest result ever by a Korean surfer in a WSL event.

California-based Japanese representative Kei Kobyashi (JPN) is on his way to the best result he's earned in a few years, booking a spot on Finals Day at the Siheung Korea Open. Kobayashi is competing in Korea for the second time, and his experience showed as he posted another solid heat total in the Round of 32 of the competition.

"This is everything I started in this event as a wildcard, so I have come through from the Round of 96," Kobayashi said. "Just making it from that round is already a better result than Krui and Nias, so I'm stoked. This is my second time here surfing in Korea, and it's insane. The wave is so good, and everyone gets the same opportunity, which is sick. I'm stoked to be here"

Kei Kobayashi - WSL / Cait Miers

While current Bonsoy Asia Super Series leader Dylan Wilcoxen (INA) was eliminated, surfers like Xavier Huxtable (AUS), Bronson Meydi (INA) and Caleb Tancred (AUS) all stepped up to post decent scores and progress on to Finals Day here in Korea.

The day wrapped up with the opening rounds of the Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) event running at Siheung Wave Park. Reigning event winner Natsumi Taoka (JPN) was able to earn a spot on Finals Day, but she was behind Indonesia's Dhea Novitasari (INA), who took a massive win, posting a 15.26 two-wave total, the highest of the event so far. Novitasar showed poise on the nose to post an 8.33 on her way to the win. Korea's Soojin Park (KOR) and Eunsoo Kang (KOR) also earned spots in the Semifinals with progressing scores today.

Dhea Novitasari - WSL / Cait Miers

Indonesia's Ivan Sudena (INA) stole the show in the men's LQS, posting the highest two-wave total on his way to the Quarterfinals, while the Philippines competitor Benito Nerida (PHL) also put on a decent showing in the opening round.

The event will be broadcast live on Korea's major television networks MBC and OBS, and streamed globally via www.WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL YouTube channel and on the WSL App.

The 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000 and LQS 1000 events will run at Siheung Wave Park from July 18 to 20, 2025.