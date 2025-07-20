Winner's Crowned at 2025 Siheung Korea Open

The 2025 Siheung Korea Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 6000 and Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) events have wrapped up this afternoon with all four event winners being crowned. Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) and Ketut Agus (INA) claimed victory in the QS 6000 while Kanoa Hee-Jae (KOR) and Dhea Novitasari (INA) took wins in the LQS event, with all four competitors putting on super memorable performances at South Korea's premier wave facility, Siheung Wave Park.

Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Cait Miers

Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) was the standout performer of the event all weekend, posting the highest single-wave and two-wave totals of every round. The lightning fast natural footer looked sharp on rail and quick in transition, and didn't look like losing from the minute she hit the pool. In the Final, Tsuzuki rode the first wave, landing a super impressive backside air-reverse to post an 8.50 and put her opponents on notice immediately. She then backed it up with an 8.43 for a series of critical snaps to take a commanding lead with a 16.93 two-wave total.

"I'm so happy right now," Tsuzuki said. "It was actually a mistake to have that air on the first wave. I got caught up on my turns, so I just went big on the last section, and to make it was a massive surprise. I was really happy. Winning this event means a lot. It's been a slow few events for me, and to come here and post some big scores, feel like I'm surfing well and then take a win is huge. I'm really excited for the rest of the year and am feeling confident."

Nanaho Tsuzuki - WSL / Cait Miers

Although she came close with a solid heat total of her own, Kana Nakashio (JPN) was unable to overcome her compatriot and finished in second place. Sara Wakita (JPN) and Charli Hately (AUS) finished third and fourth, respectively. Nakashio's runner-up finish has seen her move to the top of the WSL Asia Regional Rankings and leading the 2025 Bonsoy Asia Super Series.

Similarly to Tsuzuki, Ketut Agus (INA) came into this event looking for a result after a number of lower-than-expected finishes. From his first wave, Agus looked like he meant business, posting excellent scores and massive heat totals in every round he surfed. In the Final, Agus posted his winning total on his first two rides for an incredible display of backside performance surfing. He then extended to eventually win with a 17.77 two-wave total, the highest of the entire event. The win propelled Agus up the rankings into to spot as he now leads the Bonsoy Asia Super Series in 2025.

"I feel incredible," Agus said. "It's really cool to be competing at an event of this size in Korea. It's awesome for us to have the opportunity to surf in an event in a wave park and to win it with all of my friends here, it is amazing. I feel super grateful and am excited to keep it going into the next events."

Ketut Agus - WSL / Cait Miers

California-based Japanese representative Kei Kobayashi (JPN) took it to Agus for the entirety of the Final but was unable to break into the near-excellent range that Agus found on his first ride. Kobayashi finished in second place ahead of Bronson Meydi (INA) and Semifinal standout Reef Heazlewood (AUS).

Kanoa Hee-Jae (KOR) made history today at the Siheung Korea Open, not only becoming the first Korean surfer to make Finals Day at a QS 6000 event, but also the first to win a WSL event outright, claiming victory in the LQS 1000. Hee-Jae posted massive scores in both divisions, posting a 16.07 two-wave total to edge out Filipino competitor Crisanto Villanueva (PHL), who finished in runner-up, ahead of Ryohei Taoka (JPN) and Shohei Akimoto (JPN), who finished in third and fourth, respectively.

"This is a really big day for me and my family," Hee-Jae said. "I want to thank all of my friends and family for their support. It's been amazing having all of these surfers in Korea showing how it's done, and to be in there with them feels incredible. I was super bummed to get knocked out in the Semifinals of the QS, so to come and win the longboard is super special."

Kanoa Hee-Jae - WSL / Cait Miers

Indonesian competitor Dhea Novitasari (INA) won the women's LQS. She earned a 15.87 heat total to just edge out the reigning event winner, Natsumi Taoka (JPN). It was Novitasari's biggest-ever win, and she hopes to earn a spot on the WSL World Longboard Tour by year's end. Hiroka Yoshikawa (JPN) and Korean surfer Soojin Park (KOR) finished in third and fourth place in the women's LQS Final.

"I'm so speechless right now," Novitasari said. "I'm just so happy and grateful to be here at this wave park surfing perfect waves. This is my first WSL event win, so it's a super special day for me. I'm so, so happy."

Dhea Novitasari - WSL / Cait Miers

The 2025 Siheung Korea Open QS 6000 and LQS 1000 events ran at Siheung Wave Park from July 18 to 20, 2025. For more information, head to www.WorldSurfLeague.com or download the Free WSL App.