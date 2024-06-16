Official Event Site
EVENT WINDOW: August 13-18, 2024
LOCATION: Grande Plage, Lacanau / France
TIME DIFFERENCE: CEST (GMT+2)
COORDINATES: 44.9803Â° N, 1.0783Â° W
BAGGAGE CLAIM: Bordeaux International Airport, Bordeaux (BOD)
THE LOCATION: Located west of Bordeaux and just north of the famous Arcachon basin, sits the touristic Lacanau Océan village, with its pristine beachbreaks stretching for miles both north and south.
THE HISTORY: Lacanau is home to one of the oldest European events, the Lacanau Pro. A tradition that started in 1979 and has seen the most successful surfers on the planet perform in front of the massive summer crowds. Kelly Slater (USA), Tom Curren (USA), Wayne Bartholomew (AUS) are just a few.
THE WAVE: Sandy bottoms form A-Frame peaks between the jetties and further away from the village center, offering numerous options for the crowds of surfers invading Lacanau during summer. A powerful and fast ride can often produce perfect barrels when the tides shape a good bank.
While we wait for this year's edition to come around, feast on highlights from finals last year below!
The QS1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro wraps on Sunday with incredible action and two new winners in Nadia Erostarbe and Leo Paul Etienne.
Guide to the Lacanau Pro
WSL
Official Event Site
EVENT WINDOW: August 13-18, 2024
LOCATION: Grande Plage, Lacanau / France
TIME DIFFERENCE: CEST (GMT+2)
COORDINATES: 44.9803Â° N, 1.0783Â° W
BAGGAGE CLAIM: Bordeaux International Airport, Bordeaux (BOD)
THE LOCATION: Located west of Bordeaux and just north of the famous Arcachon basin, sits the touristic Lacanau Océan village, with its pristine beachbreaks stretching for miles both north and south.
THE HISTORY: Lacanau is home to one of the oldest European events, the Lacanau Pro. A tradition that started in 1979 and has seen the most successful surfers on the planet perform in front of the massive summer crowds. Kelly Slater (USA), Tom Curren (USA), Wayne Bartholomew (AUS) are just a few.
THE WAVE: Sandy bottoms form A-Frame peaks between the jetties and further away from the village center, offering numerous options for the crowds of surfers invading Lacanau during summer. A powerful and fast ride can often produce perfect barrels when the tides shape a good bank.
While we wait for this year's edition to come around, feast on highlights from finals last year below!
Soöruz Lacanau Pro
Maxime Huscenot claims the iconic Soöruz Lacanau Pro Title in an all-French final.
French surfer finds first Qualifying Series victory at the 3,000-level event in an all-French Final.
Top seeds enter the show in Round 4 of the Soöruz Lacanau Pro on Saturday.
Another difficult day of small surf allowed competition to resume in Lacanau, with top seeds entering the show.
A total of 32 heats were completed at the Soöruz Lacanau Pro, making way for the top seeds when competition resumes.
News
World Champs Gilmore, De Souza and Occy Excited To Return To Supertubes
One man and one female score an entry into the J-Bay Classic presented by Corona Specialty event.
Maria Fernanda Reyes ganhou no Longboard feminino
Dantas and Grospiron come out swinging and walk away with maiden WSL wins while Delpero and Lemoigne keep amassing Euro titles in total
Sarah Baum Stamps Her Ticket Into The J-Bay Classic Presented by Corona Specialty Event