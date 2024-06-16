Guide to the Lacanau Pro

Official Event Site

EVENT WINDOW: August 13-18, 2024

LOCATION: Grande Plage, Lacanau / France

TIME DIFFERENCE: CEST (GMT+2)

COORDINATES: 44.9803Â° N, 1.0783Â° W

BAGGAGE CLAIM: Bordeaux International Airport, Bordeaux (BOD)



THE LOCATION: Located west of Bordeaux and just north of the famous Arcachon basin, sits the touristic Lacanau Océan village, with its pristine beachbreaks stretching for miles both north and south.

THE HISTORY: Lacanau is home to one of the oldest European events, the Lacanau Pro. A tradition that started in 1979 and has seen the most successful surfers on the planet perform in front of the massive summer crowds. Kelly Slater (USA), Tom Curren (USA), Wayne Bartholomew (AUS) are just a few.

THE WAVE: Sandy bottoms form A-Frame peaks between the jetties and further away from the village center, offering numerous options for the crowds of surfers invading Lacanau during summer. A powerful and fast ride can often produce perfect barrels when the tides shape a good bank.

While we wait for this year's edition to come around, feast on highlights from finals last year below!