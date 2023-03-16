Welcome to Margaret River

As one of Australia's premium surfing destinations and wine regions, the Margaret River region in Western Australia stands toe-to-toe with the best in the world. It's the only wine region in Australia where you can hop from award-winning wineries and restaurants to stunning beaches, tall-timber forests, world-class surf breaks and ancient caves. What's more, all of this is located an easy three-hour drive from Perth.

Go beyond the surf and discover what Western Australia's premium wine region has to offer.

Blessed with mild weather, abundant surf breaks and plenty of sunshine, Margaret River has evolved from a chilled-out surfie town into a popular base for enjoying the region's fine flavours and spectacular scenery, where rolling vineyards sit against a backdrop of ocean and forest.

Top things to see and do in the Margaret River region: