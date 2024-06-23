- WSL / Damien Poullenot
NewsGADIS Junior Pro Ferrol

The 3W: Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razo

The Cabreiroá Junior Pro Razocomes back from September 25-28, 2024 after a highly successful 2023 edition that crowned Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri and Nicolas Paulet!

What?

Part of the 2024 European Junior Qualifying Series (JQS), this event will be an important step for the region's best under-18 surfers towards locking in a spot for the World Junior Championships.

Where?

Just a stone's throw from Galicia's main city of A Coruna, Razo is an awesome venue with a long white-sanded beach and a variety peaks working at all tides and offering punchy and sometimes barreling lefts and rights.

When?

Tune in from September 25-28, 2024 and check out all the photos, videos and updates right here on WorldSurfLeague.com!

- WSL / Laurent Masurel
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
- WSL / Laurent Masurel
- WSL
- Javier Iguacel Peña
- WSL
- WSL
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
- WSL / Pierre Tostee
