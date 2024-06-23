The 3W: Rip Curl Pro Anglet

What?
The Rip Curl Pro Anglet comes back to celebrate its 10th edition to the iconic Chambre d'Amour lineup in Southwest France.
Past winners include current and former CT standouts Coco Ho, Wade Carmichael, Claire Bevilacqua, QS powerhouse Ramzi Boukhiam, local favorite Pauline Ado and many more.
Where?
The kind of conditions everyone wishes for every year in Anglet - WSL / Damien Poullenot
Picture France, now remove the Eiffel Tower and paved Paris streets and replace them with a golden stretch of immaculate sand and the picturesque Basque town of Anglet. La Chambre d'Amour is a classic beach break right in the center of town, in between jetties with perfect little peaks all over the place.
You've got the beautiful ocean, the iconic lighthouse on the headland to the South and a perfect view of the Pyrenees mountain range in the distance. A truly epic experience of what France has to offer.
When?
Tune in from September 17-22, 2024 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the Rip Curl Pro Anglet at WorldSurfLeague.com.
In the meantime, check out some of the imagery from past Anglet events!
-
Andy Criere (ESP) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Andy Criere (ESP) during Round 4 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Adrien Toyon (FRA) during Round 4 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Anat Lelior (ISR) Winner of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Anat Lelior (ISR) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Eduardo Fernandes (PRT) during Round 3 od Deeply Anglet Pro 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Gatien Delahaye (FRA) during Round 4 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Iker Amatriain (ESP) during Round 2 of Deeply Anglet Pro 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Isabella Nichols (AUS) during Round 1 of Deeply Anglet Surf Pro 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Jonathan Gonzalez (CNY) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Anat Lelior (ISR) and Andy Criere (ESP) Winners of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
line up during Round 1 of Deeply Anglet Surf Pro 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Nomme Mignot (FRA) during Round 3 od Deeply Anglet Pro 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Samuel Igo De Souza (BRA) during Round 3 od Deeply Anglet Pro 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Surfrider Foundation during Round 1 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Yael Pena (CNY) during Round 2 of Deeply Anglet Pro 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
Zahli Kelly (AUS) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019 - WSL / Damien Poullenot
Pauline Ado
