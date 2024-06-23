- WSL / Damien Poullenot
NewsRip Curl Pro AngletPauline Ado

The 3W: Rip Curl Pro Anglet

What?

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet comes back to celebrate its 10th edition to the iconic Chambre d'Amour lineup in Southwest France.

Past winners include current and former CT standouts Coco Ho, Wade Carmichael, Claire Bevilacqua, QS powerhouse Ramzi Boukhiam, local favorite Pauline Ado and many more.

Where?

line up during Round 1 of Deeply Anglet Surf Pro 2019 The kind of conditions everyone wishes for every year in Anglet - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Picture France, now remove the Eiffel Tower and paved Paris streets and replace them with a golden stretch of immaculate sand and the picturesque Basque town of Anglet. La Chambre d'Amour is a classic beach break right in the center of town, in between jetties with perfect little peaks all over the place.

You've got the beautiful ocean, the iconic lighthouse on the headland to the South and a perfect view of the Pyrenees mountain range in the distance. A truly epic experience of what France has to offer.

When?

Tune in from September 17-22, 2024 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the Rip Curl Pro Anglet at WorldSurfLeague.com.

In the meantime, check out some of the imagery from past Anglet events!

  • Andy Criere (ESP) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    1 of 17
  • Andy Criere (ESP) during Round 4 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    2 of 17
  • Adrien Toyon (FRA) during Round 4 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    3 of 17
  • Anat Lelior (ISR) Winner of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    4 of 17
  • Anat Lelior (ISR) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    5 of 17
  • Eduardo Fernandes (PRT) during Round 3 od Deeply Anglet Pro 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    6 of 17
  • Gatien Delahaye (FRA) during Round 4 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    7 of 17
  • Iker Amatriain (ESP) during Round 2 of Deeply Anglet Pro 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    8 of 17
  • Isabella Nichols (AUS) during Round 1 of Deeply Anglet Surf Pro 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    9 of 17
  • Jonathan Gonzalez (CNY) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    10 of 17
  • Anat Lelior (ISR) and Andy Criere (ESP) Winners of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    11 of 17
  • line up during Round 1 of Deeply Anglet Surf Pro 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    12 of 17
  • Nomme Mignot (FRA) during Round 3 od Deeply Anglet Pro 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    13 of 17
  • Samuel Igo De Souza (BRA) during Round 3 od Deeply Anglet Pro 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    14 of 17
  • Surfrider Foundation during Round 1 of Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    15 of 17
  • Yael Pena (CNY) during Round 2 of Deeply Anglet Pro 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    16 of 17
  • Zahli Kelly (AUS) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
    - WSL / Damien Poullenot
    17 of 17
Andy Criere (ESP) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
1 of 17
Andy Criere (ESP) during Quarters of the Deeply Pro Anglet 2019
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
1 of 17

Pauline Ado

- WSL
Event Recap: Caparica Surf Fest 2024

An eventful week ultimately crowned proper warriors as the 2024 Caparica Surf Fest winners.

7:28
- WSL
Meet Action Glow: Their Boards are Lit (like literally)

Everything was set, the boards were lit by Action Glow, we were ready for the Caraïbos Surf de Nuit Anglet pres. by Rip CurL on Sunday

1:03
- WSL
Highlights: Local Pros Add Their Names (and Feet) to the Prestigious Anglet Surf Avenue

Former CT surfers Caroline Sarran and Tim Boal add their footprint and their name to the prestigious Anglet Surf Avenue alongside the likes

1:07
- WSL
Rip Curl Pro Anglet: Rounds of 32 and 16 Highlights

The QS3,000 Rip Curl Pro Anglet runs through the last four-surfer heats rounds to decide the event's Quarterfinalists at Chambre d'Amour.

2:40
- WSL
Rip Curl Pro Anglet Highlights: Men & Women's RD64 at Chambre d'Amour

The men and women's Round of 64 are surfed over two days in fun conditions at the iconic Chambre d'Amour in Anglet.

3:45

Rip Curl Pro Anglet

- WSL
Surfers Reflect on Past Epic Action in Anglet

Surfers at the Rip Curl Pro Anglet reflect on the quality conditions that blessed all previous editions of the French Basque event.

2:01
- WSL
Post Show: Rip Curl Pro Anglet Cancelled, Past Editions Bliss and Rip Curl WSL Finals Upcoming

Hosts Paul Evans, Remi Chaussemiche talk Rip Curl Pro Anglet cancellation, previous editions bliss and upcoming Rip Curl WSL Finals with

31:01
- WSL
Surfers Answer: Where Does the Name Chambre d'Amour Come From?

While competition's still on hold at the Rip Curl Pro Anglet we took a moment to ask surfers where they think the name 'Chambre d'Amour'

2:22
- WSL
Event Officials Discuss Continued Holding Pattern at Rip Curl Pro Anglet

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet continues to suffer from the lack of swell on offer as event officials discuss potential options for the rest of

8:38
- WSL
Head judge Yannick Sarran Explains Tough Calls in Anglet

The men's Rip Curl Pro Anglet has been plagued by inconsistent small waves, WSL Europe head judge Yannick Sarran opens up about making the

1:00

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2024 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download