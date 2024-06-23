The 3W: Rip Curl Pro Anglet

What?

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet comes back to celebrate its 10th edition to the iconic Chambre d'Amour lineup in Southwest France.

Past winners include current and former CT standouts Coco Ho, Wade Carmichael, Claire Bevilacqua, QS powerhouse Ramzi Boukhiam, local favorite Pauline Ado and many more.

Where?

The kind of conditions everyone wishes for every year in Anglet - WSL / Damien Poullenot

Picture France, now remove the Eiffel Tower and paved Paris streets and replace them with a golden stretch of immaculate sand and the picturesque Basque town of Anglet. La Chambre d'Amour is a classic beach break right in the center of town, in between jetties with perfect little peaks all over the place.

You've got the beautiful ocean, the iconic lighthouse on the headland to the South and a perfect view of the Pyrenees mountain range in the distance. A truly epic experience of what France has to offer.

When?

Tune in from September 17-22, 2024 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the Rip Curl Pro Anglet at WorldSurfLeague.com.

In the meantime, check out some of the imagery from past Anglet events!