The 3W: 2021 Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France

The Challenger Series, where some of the world's best surfing talent fights for a spot on next year's Championship Tour gets underway in September at the US Open, then heads to Europe for a two-stop series in Portugal and France before heading to Hawaii for the grand finale.
What?
Michel Bourez - WSL / Laurent Masurel
The Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France are Stop No.3 on the condensed, four-stop Challenger Series this season, and the second of two on the European continent.
By the time competitors land in France, the first two events will be completed and we'll have a first look at the potential graduating class halfway through the Challenger season.
No room for error as each result will count in the bid to qualify the Top 12 Men and Top 6 Women for the following season's CT.
Where?
A-frames for days - WSL / Laurent Masurel
The iconic stretch of sand between the three cities of Capbreton, Hossegor and Seignosse are constantly hailed as some of the world's best beach breaks and for good reason.
Ultra consistent, this one long beach may look exactly the same for hundreds of kilometers, but don't be fooled, each little corner of a sandbank can produce a very unique wave, potentially world-class on its day.
But it's also some of the trickiest conditions surfers will face in their season, as tide swings and wind can turn any great session into a nightmare just as much as a seemingly soft, dormant little wave can go epic at any time.
When?
Tune in from October 16-24, 2021 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France at WorldSurfLeague.com.
In the meantime, check out some of the best shots from past events in the area!
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: Jeremy Flores of France advances to the final of the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France after winning Semi Final Heat 1 at Le Graviere on October 11, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 3: Yago Dora of Brazil advances directly to Round 3 of the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France after placing second in Heat 3 of Round 1 at Le Culs Nus on October 3, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Ima - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: Michel Bourez of France, Tahiti is eliminated from the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France with an equal 9th finish after placing second in Heat 8 of Round 4 at Le Graviere on October 11, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Peterson Crisanto of Brazil is eliminated from the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France with an equal 17th finish after placing second in Heat 11 of Round 3 at Le Graviere on October 7, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masu - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Wade Carmichael of Australia advances to Round 4 of the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France after winning Heat 6 of Round 3 at Le Graviere on October 7, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: Ezekiel Lau of Hawaii is eliminated from the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France with an equal 9th finish after placing second in Heat 2 of Round 4 at Le Graviere on October 11, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/W - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: Marc Lacomare of France advances to the quarter finals of the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France after winning Heat 3 of Round 4 at Le Graviere on October 11, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Image - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 3: Leonardo Fioravanti of Italy advances directly to Round 3 of the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France after winning Heat 3 of Round 1 at Le Culs Nus on October 3, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Imag - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Marco Mignot of France is eliminated from the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France with an equal 17th finish after placing second in Heat 9 of Round 3 at Le Graviere on October 7, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/WS - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil advances to the quarter finals of the 2019 Roxy Pro France after winning Heat 4 of Round 3 at Le Graviere on October 7, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Laurent Masurel
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Johanne Defay of France advances to the quarter finals of the 2019 Roxy Pro France after winning Heat 6 of Round 3 at Le Graviere on October 7, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 8: Caroline Marks of the United States is eliminated from the 2019 Roxy Pro France with an equal 5th finish after placing second in Quarter Final Heat 4 at Le Graviere on October 8, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Po - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 3: Keely Andrew of Australia advances directly to Round 3 of the 2019 Roxy Pro France after winning Heat 4 of Round 1 at Le Culs Nus on October 3, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Damien Poullenot
-
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 3: Nikki Van Dijk of Australia will surf in Round 2 of the 2019 Roxy Pro France after placing third in Heat 3 of Round 1 at Le Culs Nus on October 3, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images) - WSL / Laurent Masurel
The 3W: 2021 Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France
WSL
The Challenger Series, where some of the world's best surfing talent fights for a spot on next year's Championship Tour gets underway in September at the US Open, then heads to Europe for a two-stop series in Portugal and France before heading to Hawaii for the grand finale.
What?Michel Bourez - WSL / Laurent Masurel
The Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France are Stop No.3 on the condensed, four-stop Challenger Series this season, and the second of two on the European continent.
By the time competitors land in France, the first two events will be completed and we'll have a first look at the potential graduating class halfway through the Challenger season.
No room for error as each result will count in the bid to qualify the Top 12 Men and Top 6 Women for the following season's CT.
Where?A-frames for days - WSL / Laurent Masurel
The iconic stretch of sand between the three cities of Capbreton, Hossegor and Seignosse are constantly hailed as some of the world's best beach breaks and for good reason.
Ultra consistent, this one long beach may look exactly the same for hundreds of kilometers, but don't be fooled, each little corner of a sandbank can produce a very unique wave, potentially world-class on its day.
But it's also some of the trickiest conditions surfers will face in their season, as tide swings and wind can turn any great session into a nightmare just as much as a seemingly soft, dormant little wave can go epic at any time.
When?
Tune in from October 16-24, 2021 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France at WorldSurfLeague.com.
In the meantime, check out some of the best shots from past events in the area!
Marc Lacomare
Get psyched for the upcoming Challenger Series in France with some shots from the last CT held there in 2019.
The ABANCA Pantin Classic Galicia Pro continues and sets itself up for a grand finals day on Sunday.
The Estrella Galicia Santa Cruz Pro pres. by Noah Surf House continues to provide plenty of excitement as we make our way to finals day.
Shock upsets, massive performances, day 4 had it all in Portugal.
Performances through the roof as top seeds enter the show at the Estrella Galicia Santa Cruz Pro pres. By Noah Surf House.