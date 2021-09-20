The 3W: 2021 Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France

The Challenger Series, where some of the world's best surfing talent fights for a spot on next year's Championship Tour gets underway in September at the US Open, then heads to Europe for a two-stop series in Portugal and France before heading to Hawaii for the grand finale.

What?

Michel Bourez - WSL / Laurent Masurel

The Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France are Stop No.3 on the condensed, four-stop Challenger Series this season, and the second of two on the European continent.

By the time competitors land in France, the first two events will be completed and we'll have a first look at the potential graduating class halfway through the Challenger season.

No room for error as each result will count in the bid to qualify the Top 12 Men and Top 6 Women for the following season's CT.

Where?

A-frames for days - WSL / Laurent Masurel

The iconic stretch of sand between the three cities of Capbreton, Hossegor and Seignosse are constantly hailed as some of the world's best beach breaks and for good reason.

Ultra consistent, this one long beach may look exactly the same for hundreds of kilometers, but don't be fooled, each little corner of a sandbank can produce a very unique wave, potentially world-class on its day.

But it's also some of the trickiest conditions surfers will face in their season, as tide swings and wind can turn any great session into a nightmare just as much as a seemingly soft, dormant little wave can go epic at any time.

When?

Tune in from October 16-24, 2021 and check out all the photos, videos and updates from the Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France at WorldSurfLeague.com.

In the meantime, check out some of the best shots from past events in the area!