Day 1 Recap: Quiksilver & ROXY Junior Pro 40

Day 1 of the Quiksilver and ROXY Junior Pro 40 was a busy one with both opening rounds of the men and women completed in super fun, clean rippable lefts and rights at Culs Nus.
No major drama as the current leaders in the European title race have all made their way into the second round of competition.
However things could get physical tomorrow as rumors of a lack of swell for Friday could mean a change in format and an early finish on Thursday. In that case, surfers would have to compete four times in the men and three in the women to go all the way!
Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri - WSL / Damien Poullenot
Swell is relatively small but it's still taxing on bodies and minds, juniors may have an early experience of the QS grind in their final day of Under-18 competition for the year!
Results-wise, early leaders emerge with Joaquim Chaves, Afonso Antunes on top of the men's leaderboard with highest heat totals of the opening day, while Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri, Aelan Vaast and Francisca Veselko dominating the women's opening round.
Antunes' power is quite remarquable in the small waves. - WSL / Damien Poullenot
Next call is at 7:45 a.m (UTC+2) Thursday at Culs Nus.
