Explained: Double Bank Format In Place For Quiksilver And ROXY Pro France

UPDATE: The event has resumed standard single bank format for the remainder of the Men's Round of 96 on Tuesday, October 19th. The event could return to a double bank format if conditions permit. Watch live here.

The Quiksilver and ROXY Pro France has resumed and double banks will be put in place to capitalize on the conditions at Les Culs Nus. This means that two heats will occur simultaneously, with eight surfers total in the water. Odd numbered heats will be competing on the south bank and even numbered heats will be competing on the north bank. Here are the details:

To capitalize on the conditions, double banks will be used on the north and south end of the event site at Les Culs Nus.

South Podium:

Women's RD64 Odd Heat Numbers 13 / 15

Men's RD96 Odd Heat Numbers

North Podium

Women's RD64 Even Heat Numbers 14 / 16

Men's RD96 Even Heat Numbers

Extra info: