Atlantic Brewing Up Some Potential XXL Action For Nazare This Weekend

Surfers are currently on the way to Europe's premier big-wave venue, Nazare, for what promises to be the second major swell of the Northern Hemisphere winter.

This comes after the world's best competed at Nazare during the recent TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa, which was won by the all-star tow-team of Kai Lenny and Lucas Chianca.

After that season-opener, which saw the limits of progression pushed once again, surfers are bracing for a solid NW swell expected to peak Friday afternoon at around six meters, according to Surfline's latest forecast. Though there are solid, quality waves expected all through the weekend, with light (predominantly northerly) wind expected.

This means there should be some perfect canvases for surfers to continue pushing the limits out there; Nazare has recently seen surfers -- especially Lenny -- introducing airs and big turns into their rides, on waves many would have previously been happy just to make unscathed.

Massive airs, barrels, and even a jet ski floater. Today was one for the books.

We will be bringing you highlights each day.

Nazare, which is sort of like a super-sized beachbreak, is one of the best tow-surfing big wave venues in the world thanks to an 130-mile-long underwater canyon which funnels swell into a headboard that is a half-mile offshore. This concentrates the energy of the swells, producing some of the largest, most intense waves on the planet. At its deepest point, the canyon reaches over 16,000 feet (5000 meters) deep

The best season for Atlantic ocean Nazare swells is from October through March, although earlier the better as winter brings colder and stormier conditions which make it challenging to tackle the giant waves.