- WSL / Damien Poullenot
News

Atlantic Brewing Up Some Potential XXL Action For Nazare This Weekend

Surfers are currently on the way to Europe's premier big-wave venue, Nazare, for what promises to be the second major swell of the Northern Hemisphere winter.

This comes after the world's best competed at Nazare during the recent TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa, which was won by the all-star tow-team of Kai Lenny and Lucas Chianca.

After that season-opener, which saw the limits of progression pushed once again, surfers are bracing for a solid NW swell expected to peak Friday afternoon at around six meters, according to Surfline's latest forecast. Though there are solid, quality waves expected all through the weekend, with light (predominantly northerly) wind expected.

This means there should be some perfect canvases for surfers to continue pushing the limits out there; Nazare has recently seen surfers -- especially Lenny -- introducing airs and big turns into their rides, on waves many would have previously been happy just to make unscathed.

Highlights: Next-Level Progression Order Of The Day At Nazare
4:15
Massive airs, barrels, and even a jet ski floater. Today was one for the books.

We will be bringing you highlights each day, so stay tuned to WorldSurfLeague.com for all the latest action.

Nazare, which is sort of like a super-sized beachbreak, is one of the best tow-surfing big wave venues in the world thanks to an 130-mile-long underwater canyon which funnels swell into a headboard that is a half-mile offshore. This concentrates the energy of the swells, producing some of the largest, most intense waves on the planet. At its deepest point, the canyon reaches over 16,000 feet (5000 meters) deep

The best season for Atlantic ocean Nazare swells is from October through March, although earlier the better as winter brings colder and stormier conditions which make it challenging to tackle the giant waves.

Why Nazaré Is The Biggest Wave In The World
1:20
Garrett McNamara covers the bathymetry, swell direction, and unique features that appoint Nazaré as the "8th Wonder of the World."

News

- WSL / Cait Miers
Jake Howard
After Suffering A Foot Injury, World No. 9 Yago Dora Talks About What's Next

Sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his foot, Dora breaks down what happened and what the next few months hold in store for him.

- WSL
Alex Workman
Russell Bierke Is Ready To Tackle Jaws Once Again

The Aussie says his monster 2019 barrel at Jaws was probably one of the best waves of his life, but like any hard-charger, he's hungry for

- WSL
Vans Off The Wall Moment: A New Era Dawns As Women Break Through

The scene at surfing's most iconic wave continues to evolve as the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing sees more women pushing the limits of

3:21
- WSL / Tony Heff
Alex Workman
A New Generation Of Australian Surfers Is About To Storm The Championship Tour

There are plenty of new faces from the proud surfing nation of Australia about to make their Championship Tour debut.

- WSL / Damien Poullenot
Ben Mondy
Lucca Mesinas Carries The Torch For Peruvian Surfing

The first male Peruvian to make the Championship Tour is aiming to add to the country's rich surfing history.

World Surf League

Tours and Competition

Discover

Contact

© 2022 World Surf League Privacy Terms
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World Surf League
Download it for free on the App store. Download it for free on Google Play.
Download
Download