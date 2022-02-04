Forecast: XL Swell Inbound For Billabong Pro Pipeline Finals Weekend

The Billabong Pro Pipeline is not only the first event of the 2022 Championship Tour, but it is the first time women will compete in a full-length CT event at the iconic North Shore proving ground. And with World Champs, hungry vets and a whole class of new, fresh-faced rookies all chasing the World Title, this season promises to be like no other. Here's what's on tap for surf courtesy Surfline's official event forecast.

Highlights

Strong WNW swell Friday with light wind

Similar size WNW swell Saturday as light to moderate trades build

Slightly smaller surf Sun-Mon; Another good size WNW swell expected Wed

FRIDAY 4th: 10-12' occ. 14' faces (6-8' Hawaiian). Light and variable wind

SWELL/SURF: New WNW-NW swell remains on track to build and provide solid surf all day. Consistency expected to be good, above average. Pipe offering the best opportunities overall, but should see some good Backdoor options.

WIND: Weak offshore wind early morning, going light/variable mid morning, then an onshore seabreeze develops in late morning through early/mid afternoon 4-6kts. Weak trades return for the late afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY 5th: 10-12' occ. 15' faces (6-8'+ Hawaiian) Offshore wind all day.

SWELL/SURF: Reinforcing WNW-NW swell due to move in - very close to slightly larger than Friday. Pipe offering the best opportunities but should be occasional Backdoor waves.

WIND: Light becoming moderate offshore E trades, possibly tilting ENE at times.

SUNDAY 6th: 8-10'+ faces (6'+ Hawaiian). Offshore wind all day.

SWELL/SURF: Surf simmers down some, but still well overhead to double overhead+ sets and clean. Pipe and Backdoor offering opportunity.

WIND: Moderate+ offshore easterly trades.

MONDAY 7th: 8-10'+ faces (6'+ Hawaiian). Offshore wind all day.

SWELL/SURF: Fresh round of WNW-NW swell shows and keeps up well overhead to double overhead+ sets, strongest in the AM.

WIND: Moderate+ offshore easterly trades.

TUESDAY 8th: 5-7'+ (4' Hawaiian) first half of the day. May start to rebuild late. Offshore wind all day.

SWELL/SURF: Fresh round of WNW-NW swell shows and keeps up well overhead to double overhead+ sets, strongest in the AM.

WIND: Light to moderate offshore ESE wind.

Forecast Outlook

All signs point to our incoming swell being on track. Upstream observations point to this swell being very close to previous thinking and it has been creeping up on Buoy 01 in the last couple hours. We expect to see a sharper build on Buoy 01 in the next few hours with a peak in size around 6-8pm local time.

This first swell on Friday should be slightly shorter period than Saturday (13-15 seconds vs 14-16 seconds) and overall looks a touch smaller. We should be in a size and swell period range where there will be good to excellent waves at both Pipe and Backdoor on Friday, with Pipeline becoming dominant on Saturday.

The other difference between the next couple days will be the wind. Friday will see very light and swirling wind - likely glassy in the earlier morning with a light sea breeze developing by late morning and into the afternoon. Trades should gain traction on Saturday and strengthen through the day - starting light from the E and building over the afternoon from E to ENE.

Sunday and Monday should come down a notch or two from Fri-Sat but still offer high quality surf as reinforcing WNW swells arrive. Moderate to perhaps breezy trades are expected but should be from a very favorable straight E direction.

A temporary lull is expected on Tuesday as the old WNW swell fades. However, we could see the first signs of our new WNW swell late in the day, although the bulk of that swell is currently expected to fill in and peak on Wednesday. At this point the swell looks slightly smaller than Fri-Sat but larger than Sun-Mon. Wind and overall conditions look good to excellent with straight offshore ESE wind.

Next Update: Friday evening, Feb 4th (if necessary)