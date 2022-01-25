Forecast: Favorable Swell For The Start Of The Billabong Pro Pipeline

The waiting period for the Billabong Pro Pipeline kicks off on Saturday, January 29, and there's much to look forward to. The first event of the 2022 Championship Tour, it is the first time women will compete in a full-length CT event at the iconic North Shore proving ground. And with World Champs, hungry vets and a whole class of new, fresh-faced rookies all chasing the World Title, this season promises to be like no other. Here's what's on tap for surf courtesy Surfline's official event forecast.

Highlights

Well overhead NW swell and great conditions to kick off event window on Saturday 29th

Easing surf on Sunday the 30th, but still contestable with clean overhead surf

Nothing major on the long-range radar at this point, but high confidence more contestable swell will show through rest of event window

Initial Outlook

This Weekend 29th-30th: Over the next 2-3 days, we'll be monitoring the progress of a new developing low in the Northwest Pacific that recently stepped off Japan. The projected track of this storm is not so favorable (to curve N, then eventually NW toward Kamchatka and moving away from Hawaii), but this storm is forecast to become quite strong (wind speeds to reach 40-50+ knots). Considering these pros and cons, a decent size pulse of WNW shifting NW swell (295-325°) is aiming to move into Hawaii this weekend -- building in over Friday and peaking Saturday the 29th. If this storm behaves as currently projected, then we're looking at well overhead surf at Pipe, with sets going double overhead and occasionally bigger. Consistency likely to be fair but with some occasional lulls. Angle, size, and period will bode well for both Pipe and Backdoor to offer opportunity. Note that if the track of this storm slows down more than currently projected, and while at its strongest, then we may see something larger and more consistent. This energy will be on a slow easing trend on Sunday, but still providing overhead surf.

Meanwhile, excellent conditions are lining up for the weekend. At this point, Saturday is looking at offshore ESE trades all day. Sunday may be similar, but with possibly a light onshore seabreeze to develop in the afternoon.

Next Week: After the weekend, surf simmers down further into Monday, before possibly getting a reinforcing pulse of shorter/mid period NW swell over Tues/Wed the 1st-2nd - not looking too significant right now, more on the smaller side for Pipe. Our confidence is high, however, that plenty more action will come through the rest of the event window, as long-range forecast models have been and continue to suggest such. One swell to watch on the radar is one for around Feb 4th-6th. Keep in mind there is still much uncertainty with how things are going to shake out for next week, so stay tuned for our updates.

Next Update: Thursday, Jan 27th