Finals Day Locked In at SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach

Finals day is locked in at the World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach presented by French Hospital Medical Center QS 1,000. A slight decrease in swell offered clean, two-to-three foot conditions for an all-important day of competition as both the men and women have their respective Quarterfinalists determined.

Another brilliant showing from San Clemente, California's own catapulted him into a QS career-best Quarterfinal.

San Clemente, California's Jett Schilling continued to be in unstoppable form, garnering an impressive 14.75 heat total with his forehand aerial assault. This notes Schilling's best result on the QS so far in his career as he prepares for a big finals day appearance, eliminating heavy-hitters Josh Burke and Jhony Corzo in the process. Full interview in video above

Fellow San Clemente, California competitor Kade Matson notched a Quarterfinal appearance of his own after overcoming Round of 32 standout John Mel, also advancing, Remy Juboori and Brian Perez

Garden City, South Caroline and New Smyrna Beach, Florida will be well represented on finals day at Pismo Beach.

. A battle unfolded to start men's Round of 16 action with event threats Cam Richards, Luke Gordon, Levi Slawson, and Crosby Colapinto vying for Quarterfinal spots. When all was said and done Richards' determination put him atop the heat with minutes remaining alongside an in-form Slawson joining him into finals day - eliminating two event standouts along the way. *Full interview in video above

Fellow East Coast QS veteran Evan Geiselman found his form today and earned a big heat win when he needed it most. The New Smyrna Beach, Florida competitor faced up-and-coming talents Taj Lindblad, Ben Benson, and Alan Cleland in a stout Round of 16 matchup. But, Geiselman rose to the occasion with his lightning-fast maneuvers and lofty aerial attack.

"That's the time to get second's is in these four-man (heats), but I'm stoked to get a heat win," said Geiselman. "Going into man-on-man will be fun and it should be a good finals day tomorrow. I don't mind the waves small but it was a little walled and you had to pick the right ones."

Sawyer Lindblad Leads Women's Charge Into Finals Day

The San Clemente, California surfer found a 9.00 in her Round of 16 victory and is back into the Quarterfinals.

Defending event winner Sawyer Lindblad didn't disappoint in her debut with a Round of 32 win before posting a near-perfect 9.00 (out of a possible 10) in the Round of 16. The San Clemente, California competitor's backhand was on full display as she sat by herself next to the pier, unloading major maneuvers linked beautifully. Fellow Southern California standout Caitlin Simmers also advanced on into the Quarterfinals. *Full interview in video above

An immaculate performance from current North America No. 1 Alyssa Spencer ended the Round of 32 with a round-best 7.75 before adding to that performance in the Round of 16. Spencer, 19, carried that momentum into a stout clash with former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Chelsea Tuach, also advancing, ‘The Ultimate Surfer' winner Tia Blanco, and the Central Coast's own Makena Burke.*Full interview in video above

"I managed to find a couple fun ones out there and I'm just having fun at this event," said Spencer. "Feel like I don't have a ton of pressure on myself and just trying to work on a few thing in my surfing. The last year has been really great and I feel a lot of positive energy coming into this event."

A Quarterfinal appearance from the Costa Rican marks her best result so far in the 2021/22' season.

2021 Olympian Leilani McGonagle unleashed her forehand attack on the running lefthanders to earn an excellent 8.00 and two heat wins heading into finals day. The Costa Rican is looking for a big result to help build her points toward the Challenger Series and notched a season best Quarterfinal appearance here. *Full interview in newsfeed

Notching a massive Round of 16 victory, Bella Kenworthy stole a big heat win in the dying minutes from former Championship Tour (CT) surfer Sage Erickson while eliminating event threats Samantha Sibley and Zoe Benedetto.

"I just watched the waves and tried to surf my best," said Kenworthy. "It's exciting to be back into finals day. Now I'll just relax, enjoy the rest of the day and get ready for tomorrow."

A 7:00 a.m. call will determine a likely 7:30 a.m. start for finals day.

Watch the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach pres. by French Hospital Medical Center LIVE beginning January 27 - 30.