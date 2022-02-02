Finals Day Women's Matchups: Two World Champions Remain In The Draw At Pipeline

After a momentous day at Pipeline the stage has been set for the women's Semifinals at the Billabong Pro Pipeline. With two World Champions in the draw, as well as a local Wildcard and the return of one of the sport's great competitors, there are guaranteed to be fireworks.

Tyler Wright vs Moana Jones Wong

Last year Australia's Tyler Wright won the first women's Championship Tour event held at Pipeline, and she's now where she needs to be if she wants to claim another CT victory at what is the most demanding wave on the schedule.

Though she'll have her work cut out for her. Wright will meet Wildcard and Pipe Specialist Moana Jones Wong in the first heat of the Semifinals.

Jones Wong may not have the competitive experience of the two-time World Champion Wright, but she does know Pipeline like the back of her hand. This heat will pit raw ability and familiarity at Pipeline, with one of the most seasoned, successful athletes on the women's Tour.

This will be the first time these two athletes have met in a heat, so there are no head-to-head stats available, but it's worth keeping in mind that Jones Wong, while not a prolific competitor, won the recent HIC Pipe Pro Qualifying Series event.

That speaks to her ability at Pipeline -- a wave which much of the women's Tour remains relatively unfamiliar with. In terms of competitive nous though, Wright would have to be considered the favorite here.

Tyler Wright won the first women's Championship Tour event at Pipeline last year, and will now be looking to add another victory to her long list of achievements - WSL / Brent Bielmann

Carissa Moore vs Lakey Peterson

Carissa Moore was defeated in the Final of the first women's CT event at Pipeline by Wright last year (it was moved from Maui to Oahu after a fatal shark incident). Now, after consecutive Vans Digital Triple Crowns wins as well as standout performances in this year's event, she's clearly incredibly comfortable out there, and looks as though she is determined to claim a CT victory at the Banzai.

But first she will need to overcome Lakey Peterson, a CT veteran who has remained in the World Title conversation for much of her career. Peterson missed a significant portion of last season with an injury, but has come back strong, most notably with a 7.83 score -- just shy of the excellent range -- during the Billabong Pro Pipeline Round of 16.

Lakey Peterson will be going into her Semifinal with five-time World Champion Carissa Moore with a slight edge in head-to-head stats - WSL / Tony Heff

Moore and Peterson have history. While Moore is a five-time World Champion, Peterson has a slight edge on her where head-to-head stats are concerned, winning 9 of their 17 career CT heats together (to Moore's 8).

Moore's sheer dominance of the sport understandably puts some competitors on edge, though Peterson seems to thrive on that pressure, even banking a near-perfect two-wave total (19.57) during a heat between her and Moore at the Swatch Pro at Trestles in 2017.

Given how much time Moore has spent at Pipeline this Winter, she will be a tough opponent. Though if anyone is up to the task, it's Peterson.