Avoca Beach to Host over 150 Pro Surfers for World Surf League Qualifying Series 3000 Event

The Vissla Central Coast Pro and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro will complete a huge World Surf League (WSL) Qualification Series (QS), when the dual event lands in Avoca Beach 14-19 March.

The elite six-day WSL QS 3000 rated event is the final stop with the most points available for surfers on the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series. Avoca Beach will host over 150 of Australia and New Zealand's top surfers as well as a pool of talented up-and-coming athletes who have had a taste of success across the series so far.

The four-event NSW Pro Surf Series has been made up of three QS 1000 rated events (Maroubra, Great Lakes and Port Stephens) and one Men's and Women's QS 3000 (Central Coast). Each event gives surfers the opportunity to increase their Australia / Oceania Regional QS rankings.

The Central Coast Pro is made up of two events. For the Men, the Vissla Central Coast Pro and for the Women, the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro event.

Former World Championship Tour surfer and hometown local and 2021 runner-up Macy Callaghan (North Shelly) is looking forward to competing at home in an effort to earn the points to get her back on tour in 2023.

"It's really good to have this caliber event returning to the Central Coast," said Callaghan. "Surfing is such a big part of the community here on the Coast and for the kids to have the best surfers in the country here to watch and inspire them is pretty special. I remember it so well. I also love competing at home, having everyone around you that might not get to come to other events is so nice."

Minister Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the Vissla Central Coast Pro would ensure a stunning conclusion to the 2022 NSW Pro Surf Series.

"We are incredibly blessed in NSW with some of the world's most spectacular coastline for hosting major surfing competitions like the 2022 NSW Pro Surf Series, which will give competitors and fans the opportunity to explore a variety of breaks and the culture of our unique surfing communities," Mr Ayres said. "The series will take competitors from the Great Lakes to Port Stephens and Maroubra, before a fitting finale on the beautiful Central Coast. These competitions provide a welcome boost to the visitor economy in our coastal communities and enhances NSW's reputation as the nation's premier surfing destination."

Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast and Member for Terrigal Adam Crouch is looking forward to the return of the world-class event to the region.

"This QS 3000 event provides an even greater opportunity for professional surfers to earn points and is the only event of its kind in Australia," Mr Crouch said. "With hundreds of competitors and spectators expected to descend on Avoca, this six-day event will boost our local businesses, accommodation, restaurants and retail following what has been a really difficult two years."

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden the event and Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series has proven itself as one of the premier competitive surfing legs anywhere in the world.

"The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series this year has seen an emergence of very competitive, fresh new talent coming through to challenge the biggest names hoping for requalification," said Madden. "Over the years this series has been a crucial stepping stone for Australia's most successful surfers to qualify for the World Championship Tour and with events like the Vissla Central Coast Pro and Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro are the perfect way to round out the series. We can't wait to see the 2022 series finish with a bang on the Central Coast."

WSL Asia Pacific Tour Manager Ty Sorati said the Central Coast Pro events will highlight the competitive endurance and strength of the surfers who are aiming to be on top QS rankings following this event.

"The WSL is excited to be returning to Avoca for the Vissla Central Coast Pro in 2022," said Sorati. "It's a beautiful part of the world that always delivers great surf for the event. Being a QS 3000, we will really start to see the Challenger Series qualification race heat up which will make for an action-packed event."

Vissla Head of Brand Wes Berg expressed how impressive the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series had been and the significance of supporting grass-roots surfing and coastal communities across NSW.

"Vissla represents a generation of creators and innovators so when we see progression and action like we have throughout this series we know we're in the right place," said Berg. "This series has seen some big moves by the next generation in a variety of conditions. It's so important to provide these events to help prepare and foster Australian talent. We're looking forward to seeing what the surfers can deliver in the final events with higher stakes at the Vissla Central Coast Pro and the Sisstrevolution Central Coast Pro."

"Vissla loves helping surfers, their families and friends travel to the most beautiful destinations on the NSW coastline and this road-trip style series gives so many people the chance to discover new surf spots and places they will return to time and time again."

All events will be webcast through worldsurfleague.com and the WSL App.