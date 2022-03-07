Indonesia to Welcome Back Pro Surfing Tomorrow For Day 1 of Vans Bali Pro Presented by East Ventures

Indonesia's best surfers have descended on Kuta Beach in Bali for the Vans Bali Pro Presented by East Ventures World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event and Pro Junior Which is set to run from March 8 - 9. It will be the first WSL junior and QS events of the 2022 regional series and the first WSL events to run in Indonesia since 2019.

As the first event of the WSL Asia regional QS, the Vans Bali Pro Presented by East Ventures QS1,000 will play a huge part in deciding the region's Challenger Series representatives for 2022. One of the big hopes for CT qualification in the Asia region is Indonesian Olympic Team representative Rio Waida who will head to ‘Halfways' as an event favorite tomorrow.

"This Vans Bali Pro is very important to me," Waida said. "I'm happy that the event is going to be Halfway, a place I grew up surfing at and have so many amazing memories of. It's a place we all came up at so there will be a serious competition."

With only six spots up for grabs for men's and women's in the Asia Region, a solid start at tomorrow's event is super important to Waida.

"I'm super excited to compete in the Challenger Series again," Waida said. "I feel like because of the hard time I had last year, I have a lot to prove. I learned a lot last year and as always my goal is to qualify for the WSL Championship Tour, and it all starts tomorrow."

Waida won't be the only one to watch, with the Vans Bali Pro Presented by East Ventures is expected to attract nearly 100 of the region's best up and coming surfers as they set their sights on Challenger Series qualification or a spot at the 2022 WSL World Junior Championships.

The event will be held at the ‘Halfways' beach break section of Kuta which offers lefts and rights with turn sections, ramps for airs and at times barrels, making it a great location for a competition of this type.

The 2022 Vans Bali Pro Presented by East Ventures QS1,000 and Pro Junior event will run from March 8 - 9. For more information head to WorldSurfLeauge.com or download the Free WSL App.