Asia Open to Decide Japanese Challenger Series Qualifiers This Week

The World Surf League has returned to Japan for the first time since 2019 for the Asia Open presented by Parasol and will host men's and women's QS1,000 divisions as well as men's and women's Pro Juniors.

This week's event will lock in Japanese qualifiers for the 2022 Challenger Series set to start in May on the Gold Coast of Australia.

Japan's best surfers have gathered in Ichinomiya, Chiba, the venue that played host to the historic first edition of surfing in the Olympic Games last year.

Amuro Tsuzuki who won her first QS at this location in 2019 and backed up that result with a historic bronze medal at the Olympic Games last year is excited about the week ahead.

"I won the event here the last time it ran in 2019," Tsuzuki said. "I really didn't expect it and it put me on a rollercoaster ride to the WSL Championship Tour and the Olympics. Then when I was here at the Olympics I won bronze, it was the best experience, but I had a lot of pressure and expectations on myself, so this week I really want to relax and enjoy competing with no pressure -- but I still want to win."

The event has been called ON and will start today with men's and women's Pro Junior action. The QS1,000 division will get underway later in the week as there's forecasted to be fun waves for the entire waiting period.

The Asia Open presented by Parasol will run from March 21 - 27 and be broadcasted LIVE on the WSL website the WSL App.

