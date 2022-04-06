- WSL / Pedro Mestre
NewsEstrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest 2022Tomas Fernandes

Men's Round of 128 Completed at Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest

Highlights: Quick Second Day of Action in Caparica
1:01
The Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest resumes to complete the remaining five heats of the men's Round of 128.

The Men's QS 3000 and women's QS 1000 Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest 2022 Stop No. 4 of 5 on the 2021-22 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), resumed briefly today for a short lived day of competition to complete the remaining five heats of the men's Round of 128.

Heats were dominated by a younger crew of surfers who managed to create some speed in the minimal surf and make a few maneuvers. Marlon Lipke was the only, more experienced competitor who managed to make it through the round using the wealth of experience that he built over a long professional career on the QS and Championship Tour.

The Round of 96 which is coming up next when the event resumes, is set to see higher seeded surfers get mixed up in the action, including Portuguese hopefuls Afonso Antunes, Tomas Fernandes, Miguel Blanco and many more.

Estrella Galicia Wave of the Day 2
0:17
The Estrella Galicia Wave of the Day 2 goes to Francisco Ordonhas for this cool little right in Caparica.

Event officials will reconvene for the next call at 7:15 a.m WEST on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Caparica.

Tomas Fernandes

- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Swell Kicks In, Performances Through the Roof at Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest

Airs score high on crazy afternoon in Caparica.

- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Highlights: Crazy Afternoon Round 5 in Caparica

The Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest resumes and this time waves start to pump.

2:32
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Highlights: Grovel On at Caparica Surf Fest

The Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest powers through the men's second round in difficult small conditions.

2:25
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Highlights: Opening Day Fun in Caparica

The Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest gets underway in tough conditions but surfers take apart the little waves on offer.

2:37
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Second QS in Portugal Gets Underway at Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest

Small waves, big heats on opening day.

Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest 2022

- WSL / Pedro Mestre
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Highlights: Good Surfing in Minimal Waves in Caparica

Surfers take on small surf but rip it apart on opening day of competition in Caparica.

3:15
- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Competition Underway at Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest

Surfers Battle Through Minimal Conditions on Opening Day.

- WSL / Pedro Mestre
Caparica Surf Fest Teaser

Europe's best surfers head to Caparica for Stop No. 4 on the European Qualifying Series, the QS 3000 Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest.

0:38
- WSL / Damien Poullenot
European Surfers Gear Up for 2021-22 Final Qualifying Series Effort

The European QS heats up in Israel and Portugal.

