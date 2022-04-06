Men's Round of 128 Completed at Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest

The Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest resumes to complete the remaining five heats of the men's Round of 128.

The Men's QS 3000 and women's QS 1000 Estrella Galicia Caparica Surf Fest 2022 Stop No. 4 of 5 on the 2021-22 World Surf League (WSL) European Qualifying Series (QS), resumed briefly today for a short lived day of competition to complete the remaining five heats of the men's Round of 128.

Heats were dominated by a younger crew of surfers who managed to create some speed in the minimal surf and make a few maneuvers. Marlon Lipke was the only, more experienced competitor who managed to make it through the round using the wealth of experience that he built over a long professional career on the QS and Championship Tour.

The Round of 96 which is coming up next when the event resumes, is set to see higher seeded surfers get mixed up in the action, including Portuguese hopefuls Afonso Antunes, Tomas Fernandes, Miguel Blanco and many more.

The Estrella Galicia Wave of the Day 2 goes to Francisco Ordonhas for this cool little right in Caparica.

Event officials will reconvene for the next call at 7:15 a.m WEST on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Caparica.