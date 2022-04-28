Gold Coast Open Returns to Burleigh Heads This Weekend

Professional surfing will return to Queensland tomorrow as Australia and Oceania's best surfers descend on Burleigh Heads to compete in the 2022 Gold Coast Open.

The Gold Coast Open will see the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) return for a QS1000 rated event, providing a pathway for athletes to qualify for the 2023 WSL Challenger Series and then the Championship Tour.

The forecast is looking promising for the long weekend with light to moderate winds and 3-4ft swell.

One of those vying for a share of the $20,000 prize pool is WSL Championship Tour surfer and local, Liam O'Brien who said he's looking forward to returning to competitive surfing at his home break after four months of rehabilitation due to an ankle injury.

"It's been a long four months recovering and watching the tour from afar so I'm excited to compete again this weekend at the Gold Coast Open, back where it all started for me here at Burleigh," said O'Brien.

The 2022 Gold Coast Open presented by Surfing Queensland is proudly supported by Tourism and Events Queensland, Major Events Gold Coast, Hit 90.9 and QMS Media.