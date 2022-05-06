Queenslanders Jahly Stokes and Oscar Berry Win the 2022 Oakberry Gold Coast Pro Junior

Jahly Stokes and Oscar Berry have claimed their maiden WSL victories today at the Oakberry Gold Coast Pro Junior which was completed today with competition moving to Snapper Rocks for Finals Day. Competitors revelled in clean, two-to-three foot surf at the world-class point break.

Jahly Stokes was on fire at Snapper. - WSL / Andrew Shield

The pair of Queensland surfers dominated in their home waters with Sunshine Coast's Stokes taking a close win over Sage Goldsbury(Victoria/Phillip Island) and Zahli Kelly (Cabarita Beach NSW) in the women's while the men's saw emerging Gold Coast talent Oscar Berry take his first ever WSL Pro Junior win, defeating Spain's Sean Gunning in a high scoring lead changing shoot out.

"It was a high quality event here and I'm excited to take the win in such fantastic conditions" said Stokes. "It's my best ever result and my aim this year is to try and qualify for the WSL World Juniors later this year. I need to finish in the top two on the season rankings and today's result puts me in a position where I can do that."

Oscar Berry cahired to victory for the first time at a WSL event. - WSL / Andrew Shield

For local Palm Beach surfer Oscar Berry, the Pro Junior finals experience today provided outstanding preparation as he will compete in the Challenger Series event as a wildcard when it get's underway tomorrow morning.

"We rarely get to surf events in waves that good and for me, today was a fantastic warm up for tomorrow's big event - It's my first ever WSL win and I really feel great and well prepared to step into the open ranks tomorrow and give it my best" said Berry. "I know it's a step up for sure and I'll need to bring my very best - but I also know I've had a great lead in and I'm ready for this."

Women's Finalists Jahly Stokes, Sage Goldsbury and Sierra Kerr. - WSL / Andrew Shield

