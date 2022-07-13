Official Surfline Forecast: Double-Overhead+ Conditions On The Way For The Corona Open J-bay

Corona Open J-Bay

Updated: Wednesday evening, July 13th (Local Time)

Brief Overview:

· Solid SSW swell with offshore wind on Thursday

· Still solid but gradually easing surf Friday with side shifting onshore wind

· Fading and smaller surf over the weekend; small SW swell late Mon-Tue

THURSDAY 14th: 8-10'+ building to 8-12'+ in the PM. Moderate side/offshore wind (WNW) early trends offshore by mid morning. SWELL/SURF: Solid SSW swell builds in with pumping surf all day but largest and most consistent over the afternoon. Look for surf in the well overhead to double overhead range, with some larger sets not out of the question by the end of the day.

WIND: Stronger wind than the previous days. Early devil wind from the NW/WNW but W to WSW offshores should settle in through mid morning at breezy levels for excellent conditions. Offshore wind continues through the afternoon as well.

FRIDAY 15th: 8-12'+ faces early ease to 8-10'+ faces by day's end. Light sideshore wind early should trend to light/moderate onshore by the afternoon. SWELL/SURF: Solid SSW swell continues, and the morning should be similar in size to Thursday afternoon/evening. A gradual decreasing trend is expected through the second half of the day.

WIND: Sideshore NW wind in the early to mid morning, trending light/variable around late morning. Light to moderate onshore E wind is expected to build for the afternoon.

SATURDAY 16th: 4-6'+ faces early fade through the day. N/devil wind all day. SWELL/SURF: SSW swell steadily fades through the day, strongest in the morning.

WIND: Moderate N/devil wind all day 6-10kts.

SUNDAY 17th: Leftover 3' faces. Breezy N/Devil wind. SWELL/SURF: Minor SSW swell leftovers, around waist high or less.

WIND: Moderate NNW wind early becoming breezy by the afternoon 15-20kts.

MONDAY 17th: 3-4' faces bump up through the day. Light offshore AM SWELL/SURF: Small, shadowed SW swell builds in through the day but likely maxes out around chest-shoulder high.

WIND: Light offshore wind early trends onshore E to SE for the afternoon.

Swell/Surf Outlook

Thursday will see the best waves on the event window. New SSW swell that was starting to build this afternoon/evening will fill in further overnight and looks strongest in the afternoon hours. All indications are that this next fetch has behaved very close to forecast, so we'll look for surf running in the well overhead to double overhead range. Some larger sets are possible over the afternoon hours. It should be a classic J-Bay day with offshore wind nearly all day (after a brief period of possible devil NW/WNW wind early). Friday will continue to pump and the morning hours should be very close to what we'll see Thursday afternoon/evening. The big change will be local wind as we'll trend back to NW/N devil wind in the morning before onshore easterly flow takes over for the afternoon. Fading and smaller leftovers from the SSW are expected over the weekend - still decent size Saturday morning but quite small by Sunday. We'll also see moderate to possibly breezy sideshore N wind. The next swell that we'll monitor is lining up for later Monday through Tuesday and will come from a heavily shadowed direction. Surf at J-Bay looks small - around shoulder high or less. There may also be another small SSW swell for the last day to day and a half of the event window.

Stay tuned, we'll see how things shake out in the next couple days.

Next Update: Thursday night, July 14th (local time)