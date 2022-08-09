Official Surfline Forecast: High Confidence For Double-Overhead+ Conditions Next Week At Outerknown Tahiti Pro

Outerknown Tahiti Pro

Updated: Monday evening the 8th (Local Time)

Brief Overview

· Surf will be slow through first-half of event window while offshore ENE trade winds prevail

· Surf looking to ramp up over second-half of event window, possibly going solid 17th-19th

· Conditions suspect second-half of window, but decent potential to see periods with favorable wind

Outlook

Minor surf due for the first day of the event window, Thursday the 11th. Likely to be OFF with surf mainly around waist high or less for the day, occasional SSE sets may reach chest high in the morning. Clean surface conditions all day with offshore NE-ENE wind.

A new but small SSW swell is due to slowly fill in over Friday the 12th and top out by Saturday morning the 13th. Inconsistent sets are to reach waist-chest high by the end of Friday and continue through the weekend. Look for occasional shoulder-head high waves over Saturday AM. Favorable offshore ENE trade winds are to prevail.

Our confidence is high for stronger SW-SSW swells to move into Tahiti next week - with an initial "fun-size" pulse building in late Monday the 15th through Tuesday the 16th, then a stronger round to push in over Wednesday the 17th through Friday the 19th. Note this run of swell from the 17th-19th may provide solid double overhead+ surf for Teahupo'o, potentially a little bigger on occasion. The storm activity to deliver this bout will be developing this Friday/weekend+.

At this point, sizable surf is looking very promising for the second-half of the event window, but local wind conditions are of a concern. Models have been all over the place with just how the wind will play out for next week, as they struggle on a solution of a front sweeping through the region during that time. We'll likely see a mix bag of good, bad, and so-so winds throughout this run, which for now, it's still very uncertain when those times will be exactly. We'll dial in the details over the coming days as more data becomes available.

Possible decent bump of swell to watch for the last couple days of event window as well, the weekend of the 20th-21st.

Next Update: By Wednesday evening the 10th