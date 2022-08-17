European QS Summer Leg Continues at Caraïbos Lacanau Pro

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro gets underway on Day 1 with two rounds of the men's event completed in super fun, rippable two-to-three foot waves in Lacanau.

Stop No. 3 of 10 on the European Qualifying Series (QS), the QS1,000 Caraïbos Lacanau Pro is ON this week from August 16-21, 2022. One of the oldest stops on tour, Lacanau has seen the very best of our sport compete over four decades at Plage Centrale, and continues to attract huge fields of competitors as well as massive crowds every summer.

The European season is well underway now with two events completed in Galicia and Cornwall and surfers eye two more opportunities to rack up precious ranking points in their bid to qualify for next year's Challenger Series (CS).

The tour lands in Lacanau now, an iconic destination for surfers worldwide, that has seen professional events run since the 80s and continues to host some of the best surfers in the region and the world.

More than 150 athlètes are in town for the return of the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro to the WSL schedule after a two-year hiatus due to the global health crisis. They will be met by good conditions all week as competition gets underway this morning in lean, rippable two-to-three foot peaks and a building swell that should allow a full day of competition. The opening two rounds of men are scheduled to hit the lineup today.

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro comes back this summer after a two-year hiatus!

Joining the field of world-class surfers, tour rookies and event wildcards will take a shot at some of the heavy hitters in the lineup this year. Grom phenom Tya Zebrowski and Lacanau local Juliette Brice have received the two wildcards for the women's event, while Elijah Chort (Lacanau) and Inigo Madina will surf in the men's event.

While our focus will be mostly on the epic battles out in the ocean, the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro also boasts an extraordinary amount of fun side activities for the public, including demos, lessons and skate competitions all day, every day, live music acts every night featuring local up-and-coming artists as well as loads of activations in the event village.

The Caraïbos Lacanau Pro is scheduled from August 16-21, 2022 at Grande Plage, Lacanau - France. For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, log on to worldsurfleague.com.

