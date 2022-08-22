Team Dakine Wins 2022 Caraïbos Surf de Nuit Anglet pres. by Rip Curl

An epic night of surfing with massive crowds culminates with Team DaKine claiming the 2022 Caraïbos Surf de Nuit Anglet pres. by Rip Curl!

The Caraïbos Surf de Nuit Anglet presented by Rip Curl ran last night in good conditions and in front of capacity crowds estimated at around 20000 to 25000 people on the beach and surroundings at la Chambre d'Amour.

The fun began earlier in the day with movie screenings outside, DJ sets, a signing session with all the surfers before the sun set and the action took over in the lineup. 6 teams of one man, one woman battled it out in four foot waves, at night, helped by LED-covered boards and lycras powered by ActionGlow as well as light-balloons in the lineup and on the beach.

Anglet's very own Pauline Ado dominated the all-women first heat and came out on top with a solid 6.83 ride (out of 10 points). Gatien Delahaye posted an excellent ride in the all-men qualifying second heat, 8 points to make the Final.

In the Final, Romain Laulhe and Pauline Ado representing Anglet, Jorgann Couzinet and Leticia Canales Bilbao for Soöruz and Gatien Delahaye and Tya Zebrowski as Team Dakine all paddled out together to fight for the podium places.

Crowds at Surf de Nuit - WSL / Laurent Masurel

In the end it was Delahaye and 11 year-old phenom Zebrowski who came out on top, claiming a 1500€ prize for Ossegua, the non-profit whose mission is to regulate and fight the grounding of seaweeds in Guadeloupe. Team Anglet placed second and sent 1000€ to Surfrider Foundation, the global foundation dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches and Team Soöruz took third, with 500€ going to the Water Family, du Flocon à la Vague, an educational program for students, companies and events to reduce our footprint.

The entire show was webcast LIVE on all the WSL platforms, reaching close to 100000 people online as well as huge crowds locally on a beautiful summer night in the French Basque Country.