QS3,000 Rip Curl Pro Anglet Starts Tomorrow

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is back and bigger than ever with 3,000 ranking points on offer this summer for the winners!

Stop No.4 of 10 on the European Qualifying Series (QS), the QS3,000 Rip Curl Pro Anglet is ON this week, from August 23-28, 2022. The first call will be made for the men at 8 a.m CEST tomorrow for what will likely be a huge day of competition, using double banks to capitalize on the excellent conditions expected. Women have a first call at 12 p.m to potentially run in the afternoon.

It's the 7th edition of the QS event in Anglet but this year the event grows and takes center stage as one of the most important stops on the regional tour with more points and prize money on the line.

The very best surfers from all over Europe will compete in a bid to secure a spot on the 2023 Challenger Series. Their season got underway in July in Galicia, went to England a couple of weeks ago, ran in Lacanau until last yesterday, and now lands in Anglet for the week.

This year, fans will be able to tune-in LIVE and watch the later rounds and event finals online on WorldSurfLeague.com, YouTube, Facebook and the free WSL app. The LIVE webcast will start on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is scheduled from August 23-28, 2022 at la Chambre d'Amour, Anglet, Nouvelle-Aquitaine / France. For the LIVE webcast, all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, log on to worldsurfleague.com.

The Rip Curl Pro Anglet is supported by Rip Curl, Anglet, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Caraïbos, Tourtel Twist, Virgin Radio, Venon Surfboards and Torq.