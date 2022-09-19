Surfing's Qualification Process for the Paris 2024 Olympics

THE ESSENTIALS

For the second time ever, surfing will be in the Olympics. The surfing competition for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held at Teahupo'o, Tahiti. In 2023, World Surf League will be the Tier 1 pathway to qualification for the world's best surfers. Of the 48 athletes competing in the games, the first 18 (10 men and 8 women) will qualify via the 2023 WSL Championship Tour's final rankings. However, each country can only qualify a maximum of two men and two women.

This season, the Championship Tour's final event at the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro will not only decide the WSL Final 5, but will also be the final qualification battle for the Olympics and provide a preview of the venue for surfing's next appearance in the games.

2023 WSL Championship Tour Schedule:

Billabong Pro Pipeline (Hawaii): January 29 - February 10

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach (Hawaii): February 12 - 23

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal (Portugal): March 8 - 16

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach (Australia): April 4 - 14

Margaret River Pro (Australia): April 20 - 30

Mid-season Cut: 36-man and 18-woman fields reduced to 24-man and 12-woman fields.

Surf Ranch Pro (USA): May 27 - 28

Surf City El Salvador Pro presented by Corona (El Salvador): June 9 - 18

Rio Pro presented by Corona (Brazil): June 23 - July 1

Corona Open J-Bay (South Africa): July 13 - 22

SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro (French Polynesia): August 11 - 20

WSL Final 5 determined to battle for the men's and women's World Titles.

Rip Curl WSL Finals (Lower Trestles, USA): September 7 - 15

DEEPER DIVE

For a complete breakdown of Olympic qualification, the International Surfing Association has all the details.

The remaining spots will be determined by the following:

The 2023 ISA World Surfing Games will qualify 4 men and 4 women.

The 2023 Pan American Games will qualify 1 man and 1 woman.

The 2024 ISA World Surfing Games will qualify 5 men and 7 women.

The host nation France will be guaranteed 1 man and 1 woman slot unless already filled by other means of qualification.

And for the first time, one place per gender will be made available to eligible NOCs through Universality Places.

In the upcoming games, there are two exceptions to the limit of two male and female surfers per country: