Sunset Pro presented by HIC Provides Vital Regional Opportunity

Today, World Surf League (WSL) Hawaii/Tahiti Nui announced the Sunset Pro presented by HIC, a men's and women's Qualifying Series (QS) 1,000, returns to North Shore, Oahu's famed Sunset Beach for valuable points toward Challenger Series (CS) qualification. With the support of HIC and the Hawaii Youth Surfing Development Organization (HYSDO), some of the best regional talents are looking to capitalize near home once more at a venue that has provided incredible moments of surfing history.

The famed Sunset Beach plays host to some of Hawaii/Tahiti Nui's top competitors beginning October 28 - November 6.

"We're thrilled to have Sunset Beach back on the QS schedule, thanks to the support of HIC and HYSDO," said WSL North America/Hawaii Regional Director Robin Erb. "Sunset is one of the North Shore's ultimate proving grounds, and we're looking forward to what will surely be an amazing showcase of both the established and up-and-coming talent we have right here in our region."

For the likes of Kauai's Kainehe Hunt, this opportunity provides a stepping stone in the right direction after a tough start to the 2022/23' QS season. But, the 20-year-old's experience at Sunset Beach has provided an equal 13th in the past as he looks for a career-best result to jump into Challenger Series qualification and stay in the hunt for his dream of the Championship Tour (CT).

Hunt's surfing is a suitable pair for the power that Sunset delivers. - WSL / Mike Chlala

"I'm super excited for this one," said Hunt. "I've been working a lot at home just on some personal life stuff and nothing makes you more happy than getting to surf. I haven't done too well on the Challenger Series so I'm looking forward to surfing some heats and definitely ready to battle. Sunset is a good fit for me, I'm a big human so I kind of like being in the big playing field."

A heavily-stacked field is in tow with CT sensation, and the North Shore's own, Barron Mamiya, current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Eli Hanneman, emerging talent and current No. 2 Jackson Bunch, former Sunset Pro victors Billy Kemper, Cody Young, and Dusty Payne, plus a plethora of hungry contenders.

Puamakamae Desoto (HAW) was just 13 when she last took on Sunset in a WSL jersey and now returns ranked No. 3 on the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui rankings - WSL / Mike Chlala

The women return to Sunset Beach, this time for valuable QS points, with Moana Jones Wong still leading the rankings after the dual-sanctioned, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro QS 3,000 witnessed a brilliant showing from Hawaii/Tahiti Nui competitors. But, former CT competitor Luana Silva is right behind her along with up-and-coming competitor Puamakamae Desoto looking to stay within Challenger Series qualification.

Also joining competition at the Sunset arena, 2022 CT Rookie of the Year Gabriela Bryan returns for another Sunset Beach title after her Pro Junior win in 2018, rising talent Erin Brooks, and many more will look to add their name to the history books.

The Sunset Pro presented by HIC will run on the best three days of the event window beginning October 28 - November 6.