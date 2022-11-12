Competition Off And Running at Taiwan Open Of Surfing

The 2022 Taiwan Open Of Surfing is off and running at Jinzun Harbour with the opening round of the World Surf League (WSL) men's Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event commencing in super fun, two-to-three foot surf. The women's QS 5000 event remained on standby for the day.

Day 1 saw beautiful conditions at Jinzun Harbour. - WSL / Tim Hain

The men's Round of 80 saw solid representation from the Taiwanese contingent of surfers with Pan Hai-Hsin (TPE) leading the charge for the local competitors. Hai-Hsin looked in good connection with the rights at Jinzun, posting a decent two-wave combination for a series of back-hand snaps and carves to progress into the Round of 64. After a three-year hiatus, Hai-Hsin is happy to see international competition return to Taiwan.

"It's been three years since we've had the international contingent here so it's great to see some familiar faces back along with some new ones," Hai-Hsin said. "The waves are really fun out there today - not too big, but plenty of opportunity for manoeuvres. It's looking like it will be similar to this all week so it should be another epic Taiwan Open of Surfing."

Pan Hai-Hsin was on fire on Day 1. - WSL / Tim Hain

Yu Chia-Chi (TPE) was another Taiwanese competitor who showed great promise in the opening round, posting a solid heat total to progress into the Round of 64.

Indonesian upstart Made Joi Satriawan (IDN) was the standout performer of the day, posting a heat total of 11.83 (out of a possible 20) for his lightning fast frontside attack. On his first trip to Taiwan, Joi Satriawan has been blown away by the wave quality and beauty in the area as well as the hospitality shown by the locals.

"This place is incredible," Joi Satriawan said. "The waves remind me a lot of my local break so I'm feeling really comfortable out here. I've really been enjoying my time here in Taiwan and the people have been so friendly to all of the travelling competitors - there are good vibes all around. Apparently the waves will be similar to this all week so it should be a really exciting event and I hope to keep making some heats."

Made Joi with a massive backside whip. - WSL / Tim Hain

Joi Satriawan's countryman Tipi Jabrik (IDN) was another Balinese representative to progress into the Round of 64 on Day 1. The surfing legend displayed power and finesse on his frontside to overcome Han Hsuan (TPE) and book himself a spot in the second round.

Other competitors who progressed into the Round of 64 included the son of former Hawaiian Championship Tour competitor Hans Hedemann, Johann, as well as Thailand's Wasan Sarisai (THL) and Yipping Chien (TPE) to name a few.

As cross-shore winds began to flare up from the north, event officials decided to put the event on hold after the men's round of 80. Event organisers will reconvene at 8:00 A.M. local time to make a call on competition for a possible 8:30 A.M. start.

The 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing Women's QS 5000 and Men's QS 3000 will run at Jinzun Harbour from November 13 - 20. The competition will be broadcasted LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and on the free WSL app.