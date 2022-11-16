Quarterfinalists Decided on Day 5 Of Taiwan Open Of Surfing

Quarterfinalists have been decided at the the 2022 Taiwan Open Of Surfing World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) in both the women's QS 5000 and men's QS 3000 events. Jinzun Harbour has continued to deliver the goods with competitors in the Round of 16 enjoying super clean waves in the two-to-three foot range.

Nanaho Tsuzuki progressing into the Quarterfinals at Jinzun Harbour. - WSL / Tim Hain

One of the most experienced competitors in the field, Philippa Anderson (AUS) comes into the Taiwan Open of Surfing looking for a big result as she hopes to qualify for the 2023 Challenger Series. After just sneaking into the Round of 16 in second place, Anderson was keen to progress into the Quarterfinals in top spot and that's exactly what she did, claiming the heat win with a two-wave combination of 12.86 (out of a possible 20). Anderson will take on fellow Australian Charli Hurst (AUS) in the Quarterfinals.

"I'm pretty happy to get through that heat," Anderson said. "I had a few things to improve on after my opening heat and I'm glad I could make the adjustments and see them come to fruition in that matchup. I'm stoked to have made it through and get another opportunity to surf out here. I'm loving it here in Taiwan - It's lovely - I'm feeling really blessed to do what we do."

Philippa Anderson showing her experience in Taiwan. - WSL / Tim Hain

Another big name with multiple Championship Tour event appearances competing at the Taiwan Open of Surfing is Reef Heazlewood (AUS). The super quick goofey-footer has continued his charge towards Finals Day, booking a spot in the Quarterfinals with another solid performance at Jinzun Harbour on Day 5.

A large contingent of Australia's up and coming competitive surfers including Alister Reginato (AUS), Mia Huppatz (AUS), Charli Hurst (AUS), Willow Hardy (AUS), Ellie Harrison (AUS), Alysse Cooper (AUS), and Jarvis Earle (AUS) have all found themselves spots in the Quarterfinals in Taiwan. All have been standing out in their heats but today the biggest standout was Jarvis Earle (AUS) who posted the highest single wave score of the event so far.

Earle's 8.67 (out of a possible 10) came from two vertical snaps into an air-reverse into the flats. The Cronulla local will be looking for his best result heading towards the pointy end of competition and his form would suggest he's heading in that direction.

"I've been in Taiwan for a while now and am really enjoying my time here," Earle said. "I've been filming a clip over here and have been getting so many waves. The people are also really nice over here so It's been a really enjoyable time over here. The comp wave is super high-performance with good sections for airs and turns - it's a lot of fun to surf so I want to keep it going and try for my best ever result."

Jarvis Earle was a standout perfromer in the Round of 16. - WSL / Tim Hain

Minami Nonaka (JPN) and Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) are currently sitting in first and second on WSL Asia's regional rankings respectively and the pair look like consolidating their spots there as both of them have found spots in the Quarterfinals at the Taiwan Open of Surfing QS 5000 event. The pair have been standing out all week but will need to overcome Australian upstarts Mia Huppatz (AUS) and Ellie Harrison (AUS) if they're to progress into the Semifinals at Jinzun Harbour.

On the men's side of the Asia rankings, Oney Anwar (IDN) and Yuji Nishi (JPN) are sitting in second and fourth respectively and are the only two left in the event with the opportunity to grab first place after this week. A former winner in Taiwan, Anwar looked unstoppable in one of the heats of the event as two of the Day 4 standouts in Bronson Meydi (IDN) and John-Mark Tokong (PHL) were unable to do enough to stop an on fire Anwar and Daiki Tanaka (JPN) who progressed in the top two spots after putting on clinical performances in the clean conditions.

"It was a shame to come up against close friends in that heat," Anwar said. "It was super fun out there and everyone was getting plenty of good waves but I feel like I was in the spot for the longest ones with the best sections for me. I'm glad to keep it going here in Taiwan and am hoping to lock in a spot on the Challenger Series in 2023 so this is a big event for me."

Oney Anwar looking for another win in Taiwan. - WSL / Tim Hain

Event organisers will reconvene at 7:00 A.M. local time to make a call on competition for a possible 7:30 A.M. start.

The 2022 Taiwan Open of Surfing Women's QS 5000 and Men's QS 3000 will run at Jinzun Harbour from November 13 - 20. The competition will be broadcasted LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL's YouTube channel, and on the free WSL app.

The Taiwan Open of Surfing is proudly supported by the Taitung County Government.