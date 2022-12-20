North America Qualifying Series Season Set for Big Finish, 2023/24 Season Start Locked In

Today, World Surf League (WSL) North America announced its remaining 2022/23 Qualifying Series (QS) schedule to determine its respective 2023 Challenger Series competitors. Events will take place in California, Florida, and the Caribbean to offer competitors an array of conditions from cold water beach breaks to consequential reef breaks. The return of these events brings a few major upgrades to conclude the race for Challenger Series (CS) qualification.

"We've had a great start to the Qualifying Series season and now we're really excited to confirm our final events of the year with some great upgrades," said North America Tour Manager Brian Robbins. "All the credit goes to our event producers and event directors who have put so much of their time into bringing these events back. It's an incredible opportunity for our surfers to compete at a high level with more points on the line, as well as getting our Pro Juniors underway, and work toward making the Challenger Series."

The 2022/23 North America QS season will finish with events in California, Florida, and the Caribbean featuring some all-important upgrades before kickstarting the new season in Huntington Beach.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach returns January 23 - 29, 2023, for its fifth year of competition, and fourth year including women's competition, to kickstart the second half of the season. An all-important upgrade raises the event from a QS 1,000 to a QS 3,000, and will feature Pro Junior competition as well to start their 2023 season. The recently renovated Pismo Beach Pier will play host to this seven-day window once again, with spectators able to witness all the action happening right below them.

Central California's cold waters will continue the season at the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay QS 1,000 beginning February 23 - 26, 2023. One of the state's iconic landmarks, Morro Rock, has the ability to hold large swells while maintaining a high-performance platform for competitors to showcase their talents. Former victors Taro Watanabe, Izzi Gomez, Kei Kobayashi, and Sage Erickson, have all laid down the standard for what it takes to win at the venue over the past three years.

Cocoa Beach, Fla., is back with a full week of competition action including a men's and women's QS 1,000, as well as Pro Junior. - WSL / John Ferguson

One of the region's long-standing events, the Ron Jon Quiksilver and ROXY Pro QS 1,000, and Pro Junior, is back in Cocoa Beach, Florida, beginning March 8 - 12, 2023. Championship Tour (CT) qualifier Caitlin Simmers, and former CT competitors Lucca Mesinas and Chelsea Tuach, have all earned victories here on their paths to even greater success.

Manuel Selman claimed a massive win at the inaugural Cabarete Pro powered by Carambola Surf House at the lineup he learned how to surf.

2022 was a historic year for the Dominican Republic as the island nation hosted its first-ever WSL competition featuring a men's QS 1,000. Now, the Cabarete Pro powered by Carambola Surf House upgrades to a QS 3,000 at Puerta Plata's reef break of Encuentro Beach which offers a left and right for event organizers to determine where competition will be held. Chile's Manuel Selman spent his childhood learning how to surf at Encuentro and had a fairytale ending to the 2022 competition with his first-ever QS victory in front of his family and friends.

One of the world's premier reef breaks of Soup Bowl will host the men and women in their final attempt at Challenger Series qualification.

The world renowned wave of Soup Bowl, located on the island of Barbados, will once again host the season's conclusion where surfers will battle for the final Challenger Series spots. The Barbados Surf Pro brings back the region's top men and women beginning March 28 - April 2, 2023.

The respective North America 2023 Challenger Series representatives will be determined with the Top 7 men and Top 4 women, plus one wildcard for one man and one woman, making their way one step closer to CT qualification.

Family and friends look back on what Zander Venezia meant to them and honoring him with the Live Like Zander Junior Pro.

The event also brings back the Live Like Zander Junior Pro in Loving Memory of Zander Venezia to provide the platform for juniors to gain more experience at the reef break of Soup Bowl while paying homage to one of the island's own. A brain child of Zander's father, Louis, along with Christopher Clarke to form Surf Promotions Barbados, this event began in 2013 and was dedicated to Zander after his passing in 2017.

The event has taken roots in Huntington Beach with plenty of support and now upgrades from a QS 1,000 to a QS 3,000 for the 2023/24 QS season start.

Upgraded Jack's Surfboards Pro Kicks 2023/24 Into High Gear

North America's competitors who finish within their respective Challenger Series qualification positions will have an opportunity to kick off the 2023/24 season immediately following the Barbados Surf Pro. The Jack's Surfboards Pro is back to jumpstart the new season beginning April 5 - 9 as an upgraded event, going from a QS 1,000 to a QS 3,000, featuring both men and women once more at the iconic pier of Huntington Beach. This event is fast becoming a staple in the region for the surfing industry with numerous brands having a presence on the beach to help promote professional surfing at the grassroots level, now providing an all-important 3,000 points to start the QS season.

Current North America No. 1 Sawyer Lindblad earned her second-career QS victory at this event last year, a position she has yet to relinquish.

2022/23 North America Qualifying Series Remaining Schedule

SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach QS 3,000 - January 23 - 29

SLO CAL Open Morro Bay QS 1,000 - February 23 - 26

Ron Jon Quiksilver/ROXY Pro QS 1,000 - March 8 - 12

Cabarete Pro powered by Carambola House QS 3,000 - March 15 - 18

Barbados Surf Pro - March 28 - April 2

2023/24 North America Qualifying Series Events

Jack's Surfboards Pro QS 3,000 - April 5 - 9

2023 North America Pro Junior Schedule

SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach - January 23 - 29

Ron Jon Quiksilver/Roxy Pro Junior - March 8 - 12

Barbados Surf Pro QS - March 28 - April 2