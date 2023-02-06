WSL Adopts the International Surfing Association's Transgender Athlete Policy

As an Olympic sport, and with aspirations for all of WSL's disciplines to be included in the Olympics, the WSL has adopted the International Surfing Association (ISA) policy on transgender participation (the "ISA Transgender Policy"). The eligibility of a Surfer to compete either in a men's or women's Event under this Rule shall be subject to compliance with the ISA Transgender Policy. https://isasurf.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/ISA-Transgender-Policy-final-Oct-2022-1.pdf

The WSL is working to balance equity and fairness, and we will continue to evaluate the policy in the months and years ahead as more research, information, and feedback are available.