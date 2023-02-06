News

WSL Adopts the International Surfing Association's Transgender Athlete Policy

As an Olympic sport, and with aspirations for all of WSL's disciplines to be included in the Olympics, the WSL has adopted the International Surfing Association (ISA) policy on transgender participation (the "ISA Transgender Policy"). The eligibility of a Surfer to compete either in a men's or women's Event under this Rule shall be subject to compliance with the ISA Transgender Policy. https://isasurf.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/ISA-Transgender-Policy-final-Oct-2022-1.pdf

The WSL is working to balance equity and fairness, and we will continue to evaluate the policy in the months and years ahead as more research, information, and feedback are available.

Highlights Day 4 I Billabong Pro Pipeline

John John Florence delivers once again with a jaw-dropping 19.33, Jack Robinson overcomes Gabriel Medina in a power duel, GOAT goes down,

HIGHLIGHTS Day 4 | Billabong Pro Pipeline 2023

John John Florence delivers once again with a jaw-dropping 19.33. Jack Robinson overcomes Gabriel Medina in a power duel, GOAT Kelly Slater

The Catch-Up Day 4 I Billabong Pro Pipeline

The waves turned on for Day 4 of the Billabong Pro Pipeline. Barrels were on offer at both Backdoor and Pipe as the men battled their way

Sam McGovern to Headline at the 2023 Gold Coast Open Presented by Cocobella

Sam McGovern to perform free concert from 7:30pm - 8:30pm on Saturday 18 February at Burleigh Heads.

John John Florence Goes Berzerk, Finishes Round of 16 with Near-Perfect 19.33

The two-time WSL Champion dished out a pair of near-perfect 9-point rides over Miguel Pupo to storm into the Quarterfinals.

